ICE Introduces Electric Gloves: Know Your Rights If You’re Arrested

Learn your rights during an ICE encounter, including remaining silent and requesting an attorney.

ICE purchased 6,000 gloves

You have the right to remain silent

California restricts these devices An encounter with immigration agents can quickly turn into a tense situation, especially if the person is unaware of what they can do during a detention. Now, there’s another element that raises questions: ICE awarded a $16.7 million contract to acquire 6,000 gloves capable of producing electric shocks. These devices are known as G.L.O.V.E., which stands for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, and function like conventional gloves until the agent activates their electric mode. ICE claims they are conductive distraction and de-escalation tools designed to control resistance situations and reduce the need to resort to other forms of force. Why it matters: The introduction of a new force tool makes it especially important to know what rights a person retains during an immigration intervention.

The fact: ICE contracted 6,000 devices for approximately $16.7 million.

The process: The gloves require physical contact to produce the shock and must be activated by the agent.

What you can do: Remain calm, do not physically resist, remain silent, and request to speak with an attorney. What to Do If ICE Tries to Detain You They prohibit electric shock gloves in ICE operations in California Information in the first comment 👇 pic.twitter.com/MAD3u8xmfu — CiberCuba – News from Cuba 🇨🇺 (@CiberCuba) September 30, 2026

Just because an agent has this device does not eliminate a person’s basic constitutional rights during an encounter with immigration authorities. The ACLU recommends remaining calm, not running, discussing, physically resisting, or obstructing agents, in addition to keeping hands visible. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: The Department of Justice clashes with Minnesota judges after criticism of immigration raids A detained person can clearly express their desire to remain silent and speak with an attorney before answering questions or signing documents. In general, they also do not have to answer questions about where they were born, their citizenship, or how they entered the country, although there are exceptions at borders, airports, and certain immigration categories. Your Rights Before ICE During a Detention If a non-citizen has immigration documents and an agent requests them, the ACLU notes that they should be shown if they are being carried. They can also express that they do not give consent for a search, although this does not mean they should try to physically prevent the agent’s action. Another fundamental rule is to avoid false documents, false statements about immigration status, and signing documents that the person does not understand.

Those in ICE custody can consult with an attorney, but, unlike certain criminal proceedings, the government is not required to pay for their representation. Can You Record an ICE Operation? In public spaces, the First Amendment generally protects the right to photograph and record ICE agents while they perform their duties, as long as the person does not interfere. If you are the one being detained, avoiding a physical confrontation should be a priority; afterwards, you can document the location, time, witnesses, and other details of the encounter. If there was a shock or an injury, seeking medical attention and preserving photographs, medical records, and witness data can help document what happened later. The ACLU recommends recording as soon as possible the details you can remember about an encounter with authorities, especially when there may be a controversy over police action. California Puts the Brakes on Electric Gloves Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 2760 on September 29, legislation specifically targeting the use of portable electroshock devices by law enforcement in California. The law establishes a ban on the use of electric devices designed to be worn as gloves, including federal agencies, until January 1, 2030. The legislation also orders the California Department of Justice to study their safety and impact and present recommendations before 2029.