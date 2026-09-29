Migrant Caravan Heads Toward U.S. as DHS Warns of Detention and Deportation

A migrant caravan with more than 600 migrants is advancing through Mexico despite tighter border controls. Their testimonies point to employment, economic need, and family rather than the November elections.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned a caravan heading toward the United States that those who attempt to enter illegally will be detained, processed, and deported.

Why it matters: The group continues north despite stricter immigration controls and lower expectations of being released after entering the United States.

DHS Warns Migrant Caravan There Will Be No Releases After Crossing

A migrant caravan numbering in the hundreds has crossed into Mexico and is moving north, with some travelers saying they hope to reach the United States. DHS says Border Patrol is monitoring the group’s movement with international partners and is warning migrants that anyone attempting to cross the U.S. border illegally will be apprehended, prosecuted, and removed. The caravan departed Honduras on Sept. 20 and includes migrants from several countries, including Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Haiti. The movement comes as illegal border crossings remain at historically low levels under the Trump administration’s expanded immigration enforcement. Read more on how U.S. officials are preparing: https://t.co/Kh9yWscumS — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

The «Faith and Hope» caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on September 20 and crossed Guatemala before entering Mexico.

DHS told Fox News that Border Patrol is monitoring the group’s movement alongside international partners and issued a warning against illegal crossings.

The warning: DHS said the releases known as «catch and release» have ended and that those who enter illegally will face detention, processing, and deportation.

The migrant caravan initially arrived in Tapachula with around 300 people but grew to more than 600 as migrants stranded in Mexico joined the group.