Migrant Caravan Heads Toward U.S. as DHS Warns of Detention and Deportation
Posted on09/29/26 at 13:26
A migrant caravan with more than 600 migrants is advancing through Mexico despite tighter border controls. Their testimonies point to employment, economic need, and family rather than the November elections.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned a caravan heading toward the United States that those who attempt to enter illegally will be detained, processed, and deported.
- Why it matters: The group continues north despite stricter immigration controls and lower expectations of being released after entering the United States.
DHS Warns Migrant Caravan There Will Be No Releases After Crossing
A migrant caravan numbering in the hundreds has crossed into Mexico and is moving north, with some travelers saying they hope to reach the United States.
DHS says Border Patrol is monitoring the group’s movement with international partners and is warning migrants that anyone attempting to cross the U.S. border illegally will be apprehended, prosecuted, and removed.
The caravan departed Honduras on Sept. 20 and includes migrants from several countries, including Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Haiti.
The movement comes as illegal border crossings remain at historically low levels under the Trump administration’s expanded immigration enforcement.
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The «Faith and Hope» caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on September 20 and crossed Guatemala before entering Mexico.
DHS told Fox News that Border Patrol is monitoring the group’s movement alongside international partners and issued a warning against illegal crossings.
- The warning: DHS said the releases known as «catch and release» have ended and that those who enter illegally will face detention, processing, and deportation.
The migrant caravan initially arrived in Tapachula with around 300 people but grew to more than 600 as migrants stranded in Mexico joined the group.
Hunger, Employment, and Family Drive the Journey of the «Faith and Hope» Caravan
Available testimonies point to economic and family reasons behind the journey, even as participants acknowledge the current difficulties of entering the United States.
José Zelaya, a Honduran traveling with seven relatives, told EFE that he hopes to reach the United States to send financial assistance to his family.
Zelaya said the group has no organized leadership and summarized what drives those moving north as «hunger, need».
- The fact: The caravan includes people from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Haiti, as well as families with children.
Not everyone has the United States as a final destination. Some are considering regularization, finding employment, and remaining in Mexico.
For example, Salvadoran Dilmar Campos said he is considering settling in Mexico if he obtains immigration documents and employment.
Elections Do Not Explain the Caravan’s Advance
The group’s appearance comes weeks before the midterm elections, as immigration and US border security once again occupy a prominent place in the political debate.
However, the sources and testimonies reviewed do not indicate that migrants are advancing because they expect a Democratic victory in November.
The midterm elections will determine the majorities in the House of Representatives and part of the Senate, but they will not elect a president. Trump will remain the head of the Executive Branch.
- The difference: Congress can change laws and budgets and oversee agencies; the president leads the Executive Branch, which includes the federal departments.
Democrats support changes to the immigration system, protections for certain immigrants, and pathways to citizenship, while some sectors of the party are calling for greater oversight of ICE.
The Question Is How Far They Can Advance
The migrant caravan remains far from the US border, and there is no evidence that all of its members intend to complete the journey to the United States.
The question is how far the group will advance while facing obstacles in Mexico and a US policy that promises immediate consequences for illegal crossings.
- What’s next: Border Patrol will continue monitoring their movements, while the migrants themselves will decide whether to continue advancing, remain in Mexico, or abandon the journey.
The «Faith and Hope» caravan reflects a reality that persists despite tighter border controls: economic need, violence, and family reunification continue to drive migrants north.
But the situation in the United States is now more restrictive, and the sources reviewed do not indicate that the November elections explain the journey.
The real challenge for those advancing will be deciding how far to continue when reaching the border no longer necessarily means being able to enter or remain in the country.
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SOURCE: FOX News / Infobae