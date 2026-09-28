DHS Denies Halt to ICE Arrests: All Undocumented Immigrants Exposed to Arrests

ICE Continues Arrests

DHS Denies Change in Immigration Policy

Arrests Without Criminal Records Continue

The government of Donald Trump denied that ICE had received an order to stop arresting undocumented immigrants without criminal records.

The clarification came after reports suggested a temporary instruction to focus resources on individuals with convictions or pending charges.

The key point is important: prioritizing certain cases does not mean that other immigrants are protected from potential arrests.

Trump confirmed to Fox News that ICE can continue arresting and deporting people who are in the United States illegally.

Why it matters: There is no new exemption.

The fact: ICE continues arrests.

The process: They prioritize more serious cases.

What they can do: Check official information.

ICE Continues Arrests of Immigrants Without Criminal Records

The Department of Homeland Security denied on Sunday that ICE had ordered its agents to suspend arrests of undocumented immigrants who do not have criminal records. https://t.co/ywBdf2LweW — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 27, 2026

The controversy began after reports circulated about a supposed modification of instructions sent to immigration agents in different regions.

Those reports indicated that ICE would temporarily focus its arrests on immigrants with criminal records or pending criminal cases.

The supposed directive would also have limited so-called «collateral» arrests, when agents encounter other immigrants during an operation targeting another person.

However, DHS rejected the idea that there was a formal change and maintained that the national immigration enforcement strategy remains in effect.