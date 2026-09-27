US Tightens Stance on Asylum, TPS, and Green Card

Asylum under greater scrutiny

TPS does not guarantee residency

USCIS warns of scams

The United States is strengthening its scrutiny of asylum applications, while millions of immigrants continue to wait for a resolution to their cases.

The DHS emphasizes that asylum is a discretionary benefit. This means that meeting the eligibility requirements does not automatically obligate the government to grant protection.

According to the information provided, as of July 2026, there were approximately 3.5 million pending cases in immigration courts, including around 2.3 million defensive asylum cases.

To obtain protection, each applicant must demonstrate that they meet the requirements established by US immigration legislation.

US Tightens Immigration Rules: Alerts on Asylum, TPS, and Green Card

Venezuelans protected by TPS must consider a fundamental difference: having this temporary benefit does not automatically generate a path to permanent residency.

An individual with TPS needs to qualify independently under an available immigration category to apply for a Green Card.