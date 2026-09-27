US Tightens Stance on Asylum, TPS, and Green Card
Posted on09/26/26 at 23:38
- Asylum under greater scrutiny
- TPS does not guarantee residency
- USCIS warns of scams
The United States is strengthening its scrutiny of asylum applications, while millions of immigrants continue to wait for a resolution to their cases.
The DHS emphasizes that asylum is a discretionary benefit. This means that meeting the eligibility requirements does not automatically obligate the government to grant protection.
According to the information provided, as of July 2026, there were approximately 3.5 million pending cases in immigration courts, including around 2.3 million defensive asylum cases.
To obtain protection, each applicant must demonstrate that they meet the requirements established by US immigration legislation.
US Tightens Immigration Rules: Alerts on Asylum, TPS, and Green Card
Venezuelans protected by TPS must consider a fundamental difference: having this temporary benefit does not automatically generate a path to permanent residency.
An individual with TPS needs to qualify independently under an available immigration category to apply for a Green Card.
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Among the possible paths are certain family petitions, employment categories, asylum, refuge, and other humanitarian protections provided by legislation.
The situation can change depending on individual factors, such as the manner of entry into the United States, possible parole, immigration history, family ties, and other circumstances.
USCIS Warns of Scams to «Accelerate» Green Card
USCIS also warns about individuals, companies, or websites that promise to accelerate Green Card, visa, or work permit applications for additional payment.
A warning sign is when someone claims to have special contacts within the government who can bypass normal processing times.
It is also advisable to be wary of those who guarantee approval. Immigration benefits depend on legal requirements and corresponding evaluation.
USCIS has official expedited processing mechanisms for certain categories, but these procedures are regulated.
How to Protect Yourself Before Paying for Immigration Help?
Before handing over money, documents, or personal information, immigrants can check if the person offering representation is authorized.
The Department of Justice maintains records of recognized organizations and accredited representatives for certain immigration procedures.
Applicants can also consult USCIS’s official channels directly to check processing times and available options.
Sources: La Nación, N+ Univision