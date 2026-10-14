US reduces defense period for refugees

Refugees will have ten days to submit evidence

Organizations warn of possible mass deportations

Refugee status is at risk. The United States will reduce from 30 to 10 days the period refugees have to defend themselves when the government intends to revoke refugee status, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The new regulation shortens the time available to submit evidence and arguments in response to a notification from authorities about their intention to revoke this protection.

The measure, DHS noted in the document, aims to «restore the integrity of the immigration system, mitigate risks to public and national security, and prevent fraud».

Can the US Revoke Refugee Status and Subject Refugees to Deportation?

Under the law, the US can revoke refugee status only if it determines that the person did not meet the requirements to obtain it when they were admitted to the country.

If authorities determine that the evidence and arguments presented do not justify maintaining protection, they can revoke the status and subject the refugee to deportation proceedings.

The process of obtaining this protection can take years. Among the avenues of access is referral to the United States Refugee Admissions Program (USRAP) by the UN, a US embassy, or a non-governmental organization.