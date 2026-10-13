The race for the Florida Senate will be decided on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in a special election to complete the term of Marco Rubio, which ends in January 2029. Competing are Republican Senator Ashley Moody, Democratic state Representative Angie Nixon, and non-party candidate Neil J. Gillespie.

Why it matters

According to the Pew Research Center (September 10, 2026), Hispanics are 22.6% of Florida’s eligible voters, about 3.8 million people. That is, more than one in five eligible voters in the state is Latino. A previous Pew analysis (January 2024, with 2022 data) already ranked Florida as the third state with the most eligible Latino voters, after California and Texas.

Issues such as ICE, migration cooperation agreements in cities like Miami, and TPS for Haitians closely affect many Latin American families in Florida. On these issues, MundoNow found verifiable public positions from Nixon. We did not find verifiable positions from Moody on immigration or TPS, so we did not include any.

Ashley Moody (Republican Party)

Moody has been a senator since January 2025, when Governor Ron DeSantis appointed her after Rubio’s departure to become Secretary of State. Previously, she was Florida’s Attorney General, elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022. This is the first time she is presenting herself to voters as a senator, and the outcome also decides whether she remains in office beyond this term.

Nixon’s campaign criticizes Moody for having voted in favor of cutting health tax credits that, according to Nixon, affect more than 400,000 Floridians, according to the Tampa Bay Times (September 24, 2026). Both that characterization and the figure come from Nixon’s campaign, and MundoNow did not verify them independently.

Angie Nixon (Democratic Party)

Nixon represents Florida’s 13th District (Jacksonville) in the state House. She won the Democratic primary on August 18, 2026, with 56.1% of the vote, against Alex Vindman. These are her verified positions on issues of interest to the Latin American community: