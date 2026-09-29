Washington Tightens Visa Rules, Pressures Latin American Officials
Posted on09/29/26 at 11:50
- US restricts Latin American visas
- Bolivia has several sanctioned individuals
- Colombia and Peru are also included
The United States has opened a new diplomatic front in Latin America by imposing visa restrictions on current and former officials, as well as businessmen from Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, who have been accused by Washington of alleged acts of corruption and other activities that, according to the US government, affect democratic institutions.
The decision by the Trump Administration is not limited to canceling valid documents: some of the sanctioned individuals who currently do not have a visa have been declared ineligible to obtain one, broadening the scope of the measure.
Bolivia has a significant number of individuals on the list, including Attorney General Roger Mariaca, former Justice Minister Iván Manolo Lima, and constitutional magistrate Israel Ramiro Campero, in addition to other members of the judicial and police systems.
The move turns access to US territory into a tool for diplomatic pressure and anti-corruption efforts, at a time when Washington is seeking to strengthen its regional strategy against drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations.
Bolivia Bears the Brunt of New US Visa Restrictions
The US government, under President Donald Trump, has revoked the visas of high-ranking officials from Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru, accusing them of being «corrupt» and «undermining democratically elected governments». https://t.co/DnWJTbDk9x
— EFE News (@EFEnoticias) September 28, 2026
Among the Bolivians mentioned are also Prosecutor Martín Daniel Irusta, Judge Albania Chane Caballero, Prosecutor Alberto Zeballos, and Police Colonel Frans William Cabrera, as part of a list that includes current and former officials.
In the case of Mariaca, Washington accused him of alleged involvement in serious corruption and linked his actions to obstacles to US efforts against drug trafficking and institutional strengthening.
The Trump Administration also declared nine other Bolivian citizens who currently do not possess a visa ineligible for future visas, which means the consequences can extend to subsequent applications.
The decision takes on special relevance as it comes while the US is strengthening regional security and cooperation initiatives against criminal organizations, a priority that the Administration has placed at the center of its relationship with several Latin American governments.
Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador Also Affected by US Visa Restrictions
In Colombia, the restrictions affect businessman Euclides Antonio Torres and Senator Martha Isabel Peralta, president of the Alternative Indigenous and Social Movement (MAIS), a member of the Historic Pact coalition.
In Peru, Washington included magistrate Juan Carlos Núñez, while the measure also affects Ecuadorian citizens and their family members, although initial reports did not publicly identify all their names.
The restrictions are based, according to the released information, on provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act and other US authorities that allow limiting the entry of foreigners when Washington considers that there are reasons related to corruption or other activities contemplated by the legislation.
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The measure also sends a signal to other regional leaders: the US visa policy is being used by Washington as a diplomatic tool to sanction conduct that the US government links to corruption, drug trafficking, or institutional weakening.
What Do the Visa Restrictions Mean for Those Sanctioned?
For those included, the most immediate effect may be the inability to legally enter the US with an affected visa or to obtain one in the future, depending on the designation applied in each case.
The decision can also affect direct family members of some sanctioned individuals, increasing the personal impact of a tool that has traditionally been part of the US diplomatic arsenal.
The measure does not automatically equate to a criminal conviction in the US: it involves migration restrictions adopted by the US government based on the accusations and determinations announced by its authorities.
Washington summarized its position by stating that officials it considers corrupt and individuals linked to criminals are not welcome in the US, a warning that anticipates a visa policy more closely tied to the regional priorities of the Trump Administration.