Washington Tightens Visa Rules, Pressures Latin American Officials

US restricts Latin American visas

Bolivia has several sanctioned individuals

Colombia and Peru are also included

The United States has opened a new diplomatic front in Latin America by imposing visa restrictions on current and former officials, as well as businessmen from Bolivia, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, who have been accused by Washington of alleged acts of corruption and other activities that, according to the US government, affect democratic institutions.

The decision by the Trump Administration is not limited to canceling valid documents: some of the sanctioned individuals who currently do not have a visa have been declared ineligible to obtain one, broadening the scope of the measure.

Bolivia has a significant number of individuals on the list, including Attorney General Roger Mariaca, former Justice Minister Iván Manolo Lima, and constitutional magistrate Israel Ramiro Campero, in addition to other members of the judicial and police systems.

The move turns access to US territory into a tool for diplomatic pressure and anti-corruption efforts, at a time when Washington is seeking to strengthen its regional strategy against drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations.

Bolivia Bears the Brunt of New US Visa Restrictions

The US government, under President Donald Trump, has revoked the visas of high-ranking officials from Bolivia, Colombia, and Peru, accusing them of being «corrupt» and «undermining democratically elected governments». https://t.co/DnWJTbDk9x — EFE News (@EFEnoticias) September 28, 2026



Among the Bolivians mentioned are also Prosecutor Martín Daniel Irusta, Judge Albania Chane Caballero, Prosecutor Alberto Zeballos, and Police Colonel Frans William Cabrera, as part of a list that includes current and former officials.

In the case of Mariaca, Washington accused him of alleged involvement in serious corruption and linked his actions to obstacles to US efforts against drug trafficking and institutional strengthening.