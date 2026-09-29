Tragedy off Puerto Rico: 40 migrants rescued, search for missing after shipwreck

40 migrants rescued

Two people were found dead

Search for missing continues

A perilous migrant journey across the Caribbean ended in tragedy off Puerto Rico: 40 people were rescued alive and two bodies recovered after a makeshift vessel sank near Isla de Mona.

The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, when the vessel was navigating approximately 10 miles from the island, located between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Initial estimates pointed to around 60 people on board, which keeps an search operation open to locate those who have not been found yet.

The emergency mobilized the U.S. Coast Guard after the ship Tripiti initially rescued four people who remained in the water and alerted the authorities.

Shipwreck off Isla de Mona leaves two dead and missing

Two people found dead, at least 40 rescued and several missing after makeshift boat carrying estimated 60 people capsizes off Puerto Rico, U.S. Coast Guard says; survivors report machete altercation forced people into the water. pic.twitter.com/UhSqKilQhg — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 28, 2026



Survivors told authorities that before the shipwreck, a fight broke out on the vessel, an incident in which several people were seriously injured.

In the midst of the emergency, some of the occupants jumped into the sea and tried to swim to Isla de Mona, according to the testimonies collected during the operation.

Another factor greatly increased the danger: the people traveling on the vessel were not wearing life jackets, according to information attributed to the Coast Guard.

Authorities are keeping the balance provisional while the search continues, so the numbers of survivors, fatalities, and missing persons may change as the operation progresses.