Woman Threatens to Call ICE on Taco Vendors – Video Ends Up Hurting Her Own Business

Threatened to call ICE

Video sparked national controversy

Her business received criticism

A discussion in front of a taco stand in California ended up becoming a national controversy after a woman threatened to call ICE.

Francesca Ortega was recorded confronting vendors in Stevenson Ranch, near Santa Clarita, while hurling insults and mentioning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The video spread quickly on social media and sparked strong backlash against Ortega, the owner of a cleaning business in the area.

The controversy also sparked a broader discussion about the use of immigration status as a threat during everyday conflicts between residents and vendors.

Woman Threatens to Call ICE, and the Video Hurts Her Business

🇺🇸 SELLING TACOS, A RISK IN CALIFORNIA.

A woman confronted street vendors and threatened to call ICE. Her complaint: the vendors affect established businesses that pay rent for their locations. pic.twitter.com/3PnbzaIMhN — ZuritaCarpio (@ZuritaCarpio) September 26, 2026

According to Ortega, the confrontation began after someone related to the taco stand photographed her car’s license plate. That explanation corresponds to her version of events.