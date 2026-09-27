Woman Threatens to Call ICE on Taco Vendors – Video Ends Up Hurting Her Own Business
Posted on09/27/26 at 09:07
- Threatened to call ICE
- Video sparked national controversy
- Her business received criticism
A discussion in front of a taco stand in California ended up becoming a national controversy after a woman threatened to call ICE.
Francesca Ortega was recorded confronting vendors in Stevenson Ranch, near Santa Clarita, while hurling insults and mentioning Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The video spread quickly on social media and sparked strong backlash against Ortega, the owner of a cleaning business in the area.
The controversy also sparked a broader discussion about the use of immigration status as a threat during everyday conflicts between residents and vendors.
Woman Threatens to Call ICE, and the Video Hurts Her Business
🇺🇸 SELLING TACOS, A RISK IN CALIFORNIA.
A woman confronted street vendors and threatened to call ICE. Her complaint: the vendors affect established businesses that pay rent for their locations. pic.twitter.com/3PnbzaIMhN
— ZuritaCarpio (@ZuritaCarpio) September 26, 2026
According to Ortega, the confrontation began after someone related to the taco stand photographed her car’s license plate. That explanation corresponds to her version of events.
The recording shows that she also questioned the stand’s presence and claimed it was harming other businesses in the area.
Ortega later stated that she did not intend to cause harm and attributed her words to the anger of the moment during the confrontation.
The reaction, however, did not end there: the video began to circulate massively and transferred the conflict from a California street to the internet.
Francesca Ortega’s Business Receives Impact After Viral Video
🗣️ «I’m going to call ICE»
🔴 A woman threatened street vendors after pointing out that their presence affects people who have formal businesses that pay rent. pic.twitter.com/arM6Xvc2Tv
— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) September 25, 2026
Ortega assured that Excellence Cleaning Pros, her cleaning company, began to receive numerous negative reviews and messages after the images were disseminated.
The woman told FOX 11 that she had worked for a decade to develop her company and claimed that the digital reaction harmed her livelihood.
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But the controversy took another turn when Ricardo Morales, who had sent a critical message to Ortega, began to receive calls and texts from strangers.
Ortega confirmed to FOX 11 that she temporarily changed the phone number listed on her business’s Google profile to Morales’ number.
ICE Controversy Generates Consequences Beyond Social Media
Morales assured that the calls began approximately 40 minutes after he sent his criticism and later continued to arrive from different parts of the United States.
Ortega explained that she changed her phone number because she was receiving harassing calls and sought to stop them, as she told local media.
The controversy shows how a recorded confrontation with a phone can quickly turn into a digital dispute with consequences for people unrelated to the initial incident.
Additionally, the repercussions turned a local discussion into a public debate about immigration, street vendors, behavior on social media, and consequences for small businesses.
Community Reacts to Controversial Video from California
While Ortega faced criticism, residents publicly rejected the immigration threat, and some came out to support the vendors involved.
Local media also documented that the controversy continued for several days after the incident, while Ortega tried to publicly explain her behavior.
The case leaves two parallel controversies: the behavior captured in the video and the subsequent digital reaction that Ortega claims damaged the business she built over the years.
What is certain is that a discussion in front of a taco stand quickly transcended Stevenson Ranch, producing consequences neither party could control.
Sources: ABC Noticias, El Universal.