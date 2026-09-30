ICE Arrests in 90 Seconds: The New Tactic Raising Concerns
Posted on09/30/26 at 13:00
- ICE is speeding up its detentions
- Operations last around 90 seconds
- DHS is maintaining migrant arrests
Migrant operations are taking on a less visible profile: lawyers and experts describe ICE arrests carried out in approximately 90 seconds, from the arrival of agents to the detainee being taken away.
The term does not correspond to an official rule published by ICE. It describes a trend observed in quick detentions made on streets, in work zones, and other everyday spaces.
The change coincides with high numbers of detentions. The Guardian reported that ICE made nearly 50,000 arrests in July, while expanding its cooperation with local police and authorities.
ICE Arrests in 90 Seconds: What Does This Tactic Mean?
What is the so-called «90-second rule»? Experts warn that ICE operations are becoming increasingly fast and stealthy.https://t.co/OZfRPBRSVC
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 29, 2026
Armando Olmedo, vice president and general immigration counsel for TelevisaUnivision, explained that the speed reduces the chances of others witnessing, documenting, or reacting to a detention.
The expert also raised a question: whether the brief period allows for correctly determining a person’s migration status before transferring them.
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Jorge Cancino, chief immigration editor for N+Univision, also warned about the challenge of quickly determining whether someone has legal status or current migration protection.
DHS, however, has not confirmed the existence of a policy called the «90-second rule». A spokesperson told The Guardian that the agency does not comment on its police strategies or tactics.
ICE Maintains Arrests Even Without Criminal Records
The speed of operations should not be confused with another recent controversy: reports of alleged instructions to avoid arresting immigrants without criminal records.
N+Univision analyzed these reports after they surfaced, and the subsequent public stance of the authorities rejected a general suspension of these detentions.
ICE maintains the authority to identify and detain individuals subject to migration measures. The agency itself indicates that detention is not limited exclusively to those with a criminal history.
The debate occurs while local police participation is increasing. The Guardian reported over 2,500 287(g) agreements as of September 15, expanding migration cooperation capacity.
What Can Immigrants Do in the Face of These Operations?
The described speed by lawyers increases the importance of keeping migration documentation organized and knowing the exact status of any pending proceedings.
USCIS indicates that certain foreigners over 18 years old subject to the federal registration requirement must carry evidence of that registration with them. The obligation depends on each migration situation.
If a person is detained, family members can consult ICE’s Online Detainee Locator System to try to locate them; the system allows searches by A-number, among other data.
In case of doubts about status, deportation orders, or pending processes, it is advisable to consult an immigration lawyer or accredited representative, as the consequences depend on each case.
What Can They Do?
- Organize migration documents.
- Know the A-number.
- Inform family contacts.
- Seek accredited advice.
Sources: Univision,