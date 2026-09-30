ICE Arrests in 90 Seconds: The New Tactic Raising Concerns

ICE is speeding up its detentions

Operations last around 90 seconds

DHS is maintaining migrant arrests

Migrant operations are taking on a less visible profile: lawyers and experts describe ICE arrests carried out in approximately 90 seconds, from the arrival of agents to the detainee being taken away.

The term does not correspond to an official rule published by ICE. It describes a trend observed in quick detentions made on streets, in work zones, and other everyday spaces.

The change coincides with high numbers of detentions. The Guardian reported that ICE made nearly 50,000 arrests in July, while expanding its cooperation with local police and authorities.

ICE Arrests in 90 Seconds: What Does This Tactic Mean?

What is the so-called «90-second rule»? Experts warn that ICE operations are becoming increasingly fast and stealthy.https://t.co/OZfRPBRSVC — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 29, 2026

Armando Olmedo, vice president and general immigration counsel for TelevisaUnivision, explained that the speed reduces the chances of others witnessing, documenting, or reacting to a detention.

The expert also raised a question: whether the brief period allows for correctly determining a person’s migration status before transferring them.