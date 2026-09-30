Deportations to Non-Home Countries Resume: Supreme Court Gives Trump Green Light

Court reactivates controversial deportations

Over 25,000 expelled

Mexico concentrates thousands of cases

The U.S. Supreme Court has reopened the door to one of the most contentious immigration policies of the Donald Trump administration: sending migrants to countries other than their own.

The September 29 decision allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to temporarily resume so-called deportations to «third countries» while the judicial dispute over their legality continues.

The ruling suspends, for now, a decision by federal judge Brian Murphy, who had deemed illegal the DHS policy that allowed these expulsions without guaranteeing sufficient opportunity to raise fears of persecution or torture.

The measure does not constitute a definitive resolution on the legality of the program. The Supreme Court agreed to review the case and is expected to hear arguments in December.

Over 25,000 Migrants Sent to Third Countries

Supreme Court lets Trump resume deporting migrants to countries not their own https://t.co/6CwlvALeRu https://t.co/6CwlvALeRu — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2026



Since January 2025, over 25,000 migrants have been deported to countries other than their own, according to data collected by an investigation coordinated by Forbidden Stories.

Mexico has become the primary destination: nearly 20,000 people of other nationalities were sent there between January 2025 and mid-August 2026.