Newsom Toughens Stance Against Trump: California Imposes New Restrictions on ICE Operations

California tightens immigration controls

25% tax on detentions

Prohibits electroshock gloves

California opened a new front against Donald Trump’s immigration policy on Tuesday: Governor Gavin Newsom signed a comprehensive package of laws increasing controls over immigration operations and private detention centers. Governor of California

The measures range from the equipment used by agents to the conditions under which private facilities housing detained immigrants operate.

Newsom’s office maintains that California cannot determine federal immigration policy, but it can regulate facilities, properties, state resources, and certain police practices within its jurisdiction. Governor of California

Why it matters: the package could increase the legal confrontation between California and Washington over how much a state can limit the conditions under which federal immigration enforcement operates.

— Tax: 25% on private centers.

— Fact: prohibits electroshock gloves.

— Process: increases state supervision.

— What they can do: know their rights and changes.

California Tightens Laws Against ICE and Detention Centers

Gavin Newsom signed legislation restricting ICE tactics in California—banning shock gloves and flash-bangs, slapping a 25% tax on private detention centers, and adding protections for immigrants at courthouses. pic.twitter.com/6tWhPZ8UaA — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 29, 2026

Among the measures, AB 2760 stands out, which establishes restrictions on portable electroshock devices used by law enforcement, a ban that California presents as the first of its kind in the United States.

The decision gains relevance after federal plans to incorporate this type of technology among immigration agents, elevating the debate over the methods used during detentions.

California will also restrict the use of stun grenades and explosive charges, including circumstances related to immigration law enforcement operations.

Another provision will prevent ICE agents who have committed serious offenses during their duties from later becoming law enforcement officers or state public employees.