Newsom Toughens Stance Against Trump: California Imposes New Restrictions on ICE Operations
Posted on09/30/26 at 10:45
- California tightens immigration controls
- 25% tax on detentions
- Prohibits electroshock gloves
California opened a new front against Donald Trump’s immigration policy on Tuesday: Governor Gavin Newsom signed a comprehensive package of laws increasing controls over immigration operations and private detention centers. Governor of California
The measures range from the equipment used by agents to the conditions under which private facilities housing detained immigrants operate.
Newsom’s office maintains that California cannot determine federal immigration policy, but it can regulate facilities, properties, state resources, and certain police practices within its jurisdiction. Governor of California
Why it matters: the package could increase the legal confrontation between California and Washington over how much a state can limit the conditions under which federal immigration enforcement operates.
— Tax: 25% on private centers.
— Fact: prohibits electroshock gloves.
— Process: increases state supervision.
— What they can do: know their rights and changes.
California Tightens Laws Against ICE and Detention Centers
Gavin Newsom signed legislation restricting ICE tactics in California—banning shock gloves and flash-bangs, slapping a 25% tax on private detention centers, and adding protections for immigrants at courthouses. pic.twitter.com/6tWhPZ8UaA
— Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) September 29, 2026
Among the measures, AB 2760 stands out, which establishes restrictions on portable electroshock devices used by law enforcement, a ban that California presents as the first of its kind in the United States.
The decision gains relevance after federal plans to incorporate this type of technology among immigration agents, elevating the debate over the methods used during detentions.
California will also restrict the use of stun grenades and explosive charges, including circumstances related to immigration law enforcement operations.
Another provision will prevent ICE agents who have committed serious offenses during their duties from later becoming law enforcement officers or state public employees.
ICE Detention Centers Face 25% Tax
Newsom has signed a law banning local, state and federal officers from using gloves that can deliver electric shocks to people. The ban comes weeks after ICE made plans to give its officers the gloves. https://t.co/GWCh60H8qU pic.twitter.com/yRYr9Dlyck
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 29, 2026
The package also includes a new 25% tax on private detention centers, whose revenues will be allocated to immigration-related services, according to the governor’s office.
The legislation also closes a loophole that allowed certain facilities to claim a tax exemption and expands state requirements related to health, safety, and supervision.
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Other provisions increase public access to private center records and strengthen the role of the California Attorney General in monitoring civil detention facilities.
There will also be greater planning and public participation requirements when opening or approving new detention facilities in certain communities.
California Expands Tools Against Federal Agents
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs California law banning ICE from using electric-shock gloves.
The law prohibits law-enforcement agencies from using wearable electroshock devices in California, including by federal agents.
The ban on shock gloves will take effect in 2027 and remain in… pic.twitter.com/0WnNvLapAk
— Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) September 29, 2026
One of the provisions allows individuals to sue federal officials when they allege constitutional rights violations, expanding the tools available to seek redress in court.
The package also restricts the use of state properties for immigration preparation, processing, detention, or operations and establishes new identification rules for certain vehicles rented by authorities.
Newsom presented the laws as measures of transparency and accountability in the face of the intensification of federal immigration operations in California.
The confrontation may now move to the courts if the federal government challenges state provisions, considering them to interfere with federal immigration powers.