Green Card Changes in 2026: New USCIS Rules and Visa Updates Explained

USCIS is preparing changes to public charge and digital filings, while the Visa Bulletin is moving dates for families. Not all measures affect all immigrants.

The processes for obtaining or maintaining a Green Card are undergoing several changes in 2026, but their effects depend on the type of application, the submission date, and the immigration category.

Why it matters: Confusing a current rule with a proposed or future change can lead to submitting incorrect forms, anticipating non-existent risks, or delaying a process.

Green Card in 2026: The Changes You Need to Know

1. Public Charge Will Change Starting September 18

The most concrete change has a date: on September 18, the new «public charge» policy for certain adjustment of status applications will take effect.

DHS eliminated the regulations adopted in 2022 and will give more discretion to officers to evaluate whether certain applicants may depend on government assistance.

The evaluation may consider the applicant’s complete circumstances and a broader range of information related to public benefits.

The key date: The new rule applies to adjustment of status applications sent or submitted electronically starting September 18.

The new rule applies to adjustment of status applications sent or submitted electronically starting September 18. The limit: Having received public assistance does not automatically mean losing the possibility of obtaining residency.

Additionally, there are categories exempt from the public charge grounds for inadmissibility. Therefore, the impact must be determined according to the migration route used.