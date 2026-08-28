Trump Targets In-State Tuition for Undocumented Students in 4 States

The Trump administration sued Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington on Thursday to challenge laws that allow undocumented students to receive in-state tuition benefits.

Why it matters: The lawsuit could determine whether these students can continue to access cheaper state tuition rates and certain financial aid in these four states.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) argues that the state laws conflict with federal regulations governing benefits for undocumented immigrants.

In-State Tuition for Undocumented Students Faces U.S. Offensive

Washington, Oregon, and New Mexico were hit with lawsuits Thursday by the Trump administration over similar state policies allowing noncitizens to qualify for reduced in-state tuition rates. https://t.co/8eqbE7crSE — Bloomberg Law (@BLaw) August 27, 2026

The disputed provisions allow public universities to offer in-state tuition rates and aid to students who meet certain requirements, regardless of their immigration status.

The dispute: The DOJ argues that these benefits cannot be granted to foreigners if they are not available on equivalent terms to U.S. citizens.

The administration also claims that the rules discriminate against U.S. citizens and create incentives for illegal immigration. These arguments are part of the administration’s position and will need to be resolved in court.