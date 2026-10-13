CNN reports ICE instructions to increase daily arrests from around 2,000 to a goal of 3,000

DHS denies the existence of quotas

The agency seeks to expand temporary spaces

ICE is seeking more arrests. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) wants to increase by approximately 1,000 the number of immigrants it arrests each day.

According to a CNN investigation, ICE commanders gave verbal instructions to agents across the country to return to a goal of 3,000 daily arrests, compared with a recent average of around 2,000.

ICE is seeking more arrests amid an expansion of its operations and concerns from some Republicans about the tactics being used and the people being detained. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), meanwhile, maintains that there are no mandatory quotas.

The reported numerical goal does not mean the agency has already reached that level. CNN noted that ICE previously struggled to meet the same target when the White House pushed for it.

ICE Seeks More Daily Arrests: An Increase of 1,000 Detentions per Day

«We’re going after the worst of the worst every day. Every day. Our goal is to get them off the streets. If the politicians who defend sanctuary policies refuse to take care of their own streets, President Trump has made it clear: we will». — @SecMullinDHS — ICE en Español (@ICEespanol) October 9, 2026

The instructions were communicated on Tuesday, October 6, according to reporting by Priscilla Alvarez and Michael Williams for CNN. Two sources familiar with the directive described a request from ICE to increase daily arrests and reach 19,000 per week.

Going from around 2,000 daily arrests to 3,000 would represent an increase of approximately 50%. This compares the recently reported average with the proposed goal and does not mean such an increase has already occurred.

The weekly figure is not simply 3,000 multiplied by seven days. According to CNN’s sources, it accounts for lower activity on weekends, when fewer agents are deployed.