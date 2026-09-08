Giuliani Urges Mamdani to Skip 9/11 Ceremony as Pen Controversy Grows
Posted on09/08/26 at 16:30
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing by his decision to attend the 9/11 25th anniversary ceremony despite objections from Rudy Giuliani and some victims’ families, while other relatives support his presence.
Rudy Giuliani asked New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend Friday’s 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero. Mamdani confirmed that he will participate despite the criticism.
- Why it matters: The dispute comes as the 25th anniversary of the attacks approaches, combining the pain of some families with political accusations against Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor.
Giuliani Criticizes Mamdani, but His Accusation Remains Unproven
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is under fire after handing a ceremonial pen from a 9/11 remembrance signing to his chief counsel Ramzi Kassem — who once represented a convicted al Qaeda member whose brother-in-law hijacked the plane that hit the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/TKGHcWuAq6
— Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 6, 2026
Giuliani, who served as mayor during the 2001 attacks, told Newsmax that Mamdani’s presence “offends” him and alleged that the current mayor does not recognize 9/11 as an act of Islamic terrorism.
The sources reviewed provide no evidence supporting Giuliani’s claim about Mamdani. The mayor has publicly described the 9/11 attacks as a “horrible act of terror.”
- The dispute: A petition seeking to prevent his attendance is approaching 100,000 signatures, while some victims’ families and Republican figures have also asked him to stay away.
- The contrast: Other families support his participation. Elizabeth Miller, whose father died in the attacks, is among those who back the mayor’s attendance.
Ceremonial Pen Given to Ramzi Kassem Fuels Controversy
Tensions increased after Mamdani signed two executive orders related to 9/11 and gave the ceremonial pen to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch to pass to his chief legal adviser, Ramzi Kassem.
Kassem previously represented Ahmed al-Darbi, an al-Qaeda member who faced charges over a 2002 attack on an oil tanker and whose brother-in-law was one of the hijackers aboard the plane that struck the Pentagon.
- The limit: Serving as a defense attorney for someone connected to al-Qaeda does not demonstrate support for the organization. Legal representation is separate from the beliefs or actions attributed to a client.
- The official explanation: The mayor’s office said Kassem and his team drafted the executive orders as part of their responsibilities as legal advisers.
Mamdani Asks New Yorkers to Focus on Victims and Rescuers
Days before the anniversary, Mamdani designated September 11 as a Day of Remembrance and Service in New York City through an executive order.
A second executive order updated the city government’s emergency preparedness and continuity plans.
The mayor said he wants the week to focus on the families who lost loved ones and the rescuers who responded to the attacks.
- What’s next: Mamdani plans to attend Friday’s ceremony at Ground Zero, marking 25 years since the attacks.
- A key distinction: 9/11 families do not share a uniform position on the attendance of Zohran Mamdani to the ceremony: Some consider it offensive, while others believe the mayor should participate.
The controversy surrounding Zohran Mamdani demonstrates that 9/11 remains a deeply sensitive subject in New York 25 years after the attacks.
Giuliani’s criticism, opposition from some families, and the controversy involving Ramzi Kassem contrast with the views of those who believe Mamdani should attend as mayor.
On Friday, the ceremony’s official focus will be the victims, their families, and the rescuers who responded to the attacks.
You may be interested in: New York City to Release 170,000 Pages of 9/11 Records
SOURCE: The Hill / NBC News / ABC News