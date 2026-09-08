Giuliani Urges Mamdani to Skip 9/11 Ceremony as Pen Controversy Grows

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is standing by his decision to attend the 9/11 25th anniversary ceremony despite objections from Rudy Giuliani and some victims’ families, while other relatives support his presence.

Rudy Giuliani asked New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani not to attend Friday’s 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero. Mamdani confirmed that he will participate despite the criticism.

Why it matters: The dispute comes as the 25th anniversary of the attacks approaches, combining the pain of some families with political accusations against Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor.

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Giuliani Criticizes Mamdani, but His Accusation Remains Unproven

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is under fire after handing a ceremonial pen from a 9/11 remembrance signing to his chief counsel Ramzi Kassem — who once represented a convicted al Qaeda member whose brother-in-law hijacked the plane that hit the Pentagon. pic.twitter.com/TKGHcWuAq6 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 6, 2026

Giuliani, who served as mayor during the 2001 attacks, told Newsmax that Mamdani’s presence “offends” him and alleged that the current mayor does not recognize 9/11 as an act of Islamic terrorism.

The sources reviewed provide no evidence supporting Giuliani’s claim about Mamdani. The mayor has publicly described the 9/11 attacks as a “horrible act of terror.”