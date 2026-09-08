New York City to Release 170,000 Pages of 9/11 Records
Posted on09/08/26 at 11:26
New York City will begin publishing more than 170,000 pages of documents detailing what authorities knew about contamination near Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks, according to EFE.
- Why it matters: The records could help victims understand the circumstances of their exposure and apply for assistance funds covering 9/11-related illnesses.
9/11 Records Reveal What New York Knew About Toxic Air
Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the records reveal what the city knew about toxic air, when officials obtained that information, and how the city responded to limit its liability.
Among the findings, he noted that asbestos was detected in virtually every location examined after the attacks.
- The scope: This will be the first release, with the city planning to disclose additional documents over the coming months.
Thousands of people who lived, studied, or worked near Ground Zero have developed illnesses during the past 25 years.
New York Allocates $34 Million to 9/11 Information Portal
Mamdani highlighted that his first budget includes $34 million for a public portal dedicated to explaining and documenting the city’s response to the 9/11 attacks.
“Many have deliberately prevented the disclosure of this type of document,” the mayor said.
- For the victims: Specialized staff will help people reviewing the records apply for assistance funds related to 9/11 illnesses.
According to Mamdani, the city will withhold only personal information and building security assessments that could still pose a risk.
Release Ends Years of Restrictions
The disclosure ends two lawsuits filed by 9/11 Health Watch against New York City, as well as years of restricted access to records concerning air quality and health risks.
Mamdani said that nearly 25 years later, more people have died from illnesses related to 9/11 than died in the attacks themselves.
- What’s next: Additional batches of documents will be uploaded to the portal over the coming months.
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