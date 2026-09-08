New York City to Release 170,000 Pages of 9/11 Records

New York City will begin publishing more than 170,000 pages of documents detailing what authorities knew about contamination near Ground Zero following the 9/11 attacks, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The records could help victims understand the circumstances of their exposure and apply for assistance funds covering 9/11-related illnesses.

9/11 Records Reveal What New York Knew About Toxic Air

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the records reveal what the city knew about toxic air, when officials obtained that information, and how the city responded to limit its liability.

Among the findings, he noted that asbestos was detected in virtually every location examined after the attacks.

The scope: This will be the first release, with the city planning to disclose additional documents over the coming months.

Thousands of people who lived, studied, or worked near Ground Zero have developed illnesses during the past 25 years.

New York Allocates $34 Million to 9/11 Information Portal