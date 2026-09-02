Iran Cyberattack Attempts Target U.S. Energy and Telecom Systems

Iran cyberattack attempts occurred in recent weeks and targeted US systems, although none are believed to have achieved their objective.

Iran allegedly launched several cyberattacks against US energy and telecommunications infrastructure in recent weeks amid renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to NBC News, the attacks were unsuccessful, but they could indicate that Tehran is willing to extend its retaliation beyond US targets in the Middle East.

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Four people familiar with the matter told NBC News that the attempts primarily targeted internet-connected automated systems associated with strategic sectors.

The targets included infrastructure connected to the energy and telecommunications industries.

According to the report, none of the attempts are believed to have disrupted operations at the targeted facilities.

However, US authorities remain on alert for potential additional attacks.

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