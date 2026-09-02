Nepal Floods: Death Toll Tops 1,000, Nearly 4,000 Missing

Nepal floods death toll tops 1,000

Nearly 4,000 people remain missing

75 Americans unaccounted for

The tragedy continues to worsen in Nepal, where more than 1,000 people have died and nearly 4,000 remain missing following last week’s devastating floods.

According to ABC News, the National Disaster Management Authority reported Tuesday that at least 1,003 bodies had been recovered, while emergency crews continued searching for survivors.

The official toll also included 3,916 missing people, a figure that reflects the enormous scale of an emergency that has mobilized security forces.

Tourists and other foreign nationals are among the missing, while destroyed roads, damaged bridges, and massive amounts of mud are complicating search operations.

Nearly 4,000 Missing After Nepal Floods

One of the hardest-hit areas is Rasuwa, a mountainous district bordering Tibet where authorities are searching for hundreds of people who remain cut off.

The Nepal Tourism Board reported that at least 747 people were unaccounted for in the area, including 583 tourists, following Wednesday’s floods.