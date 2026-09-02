Nepal Floods: Death Toll Tops 1,000, Nearly 4,000 Missing
Posted on09/02/26 at 07:11
- Nepal floods death toll tops 1,000
- Nearly 4,000 people remain missing
- 75 Americans unaccounted for
The tragedy continues to worsen in Nepal, where more than 1,000 people have died and nearly 4,000 remain missing following last week’s devastating floods.
According to ABC News, the National Disaster Management Authority reported Tuesday that at least 1,003 bodies had been recovered, while emergency crews continued searching for survivors.
The official toll also included 3,916 missing people, a figure that reflects the enormous scale of an emergency that has mobilized security forces.
Tourists and other foreign nationals are among the missing, while destroyed roads, damaged bridges, and massive amounts of mud are complicating search operations.
Nearly 4,000 Missing After Nepal Floods
One of the hardest-hit areas is Rasuwa, a mountainous district bordering Tibet where authorities are searching for hundreds of people who remain cut off.
The Nepal Tourism Board reported that at least 747 people were unaccounted for in the area, including 583 tourists, following Wednesday’s floods.
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The State Department said approximately 75 Americans remain missing near the Nepal-Tibet border, while 14 others managed to reach safety.
As of Tuesday, no American deaths had been confirmed, while authorities worked to determine the whereabouts of those who had not yet made contact.
Rescuers Search Tunnels for Survivors
The Nepal floods struck communities along the Trishuli River, sweeping away buildings and destroying essential infrastructure as enormous volumes of water rushed down from the mountains.
Emergency teams concentrated part of their efforts on tunnels at the Langtang hydroelectric project, where people may still be trapped.
“During the immediate rescue operation after the flood, 279 people were rescued alive from the affected areas,” the Nepal Army reported.
More than 9,200 soldiers were deployed across Rasuwa, Dhading, Chitwan, and Nawalparasi East to search for missing people, assist the injured, recover bodies, and clear blocked roads.
Nepal Faces Humanitarian Emergency After Floods
The scale of the disaster is also forcing authorities to confront a painful task: recovering and identifying bodies found several days after the floods.
In Chitwan, Police Inspector Anil Thapa reported that 199 victims were buried in a temporary cemetery because some of the bodies were already in an advanced state of decomposition.
“We found the bodies, which were already decomposed,” Thapa explained, describing the difficulties involved in transporting them to urban areas and explaining why the burials were conducted near the disaster zone.
As rescue efforts continue, the United Nations has warned that tens of thousands of people in Nepal urgently need basic services after losing access to clean water, sanitation, and other essentials.
Thousands of Children and Women Need Urgent Assistance
The UN estimates that approximately 65,000 people need urgent water, sanitation, or hygiene assistance as communities attempt to recover from the destruction.
“More than 22,000 children need protection,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, while detailing the humanitarian needs identified.
Additionally, approximately 2,600 children under age five may need treatment for severe malnutrition, while around 10,500 pregnant or breastfeeding women require nutritional assistance.
Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 107 children may have been separated from their families. Therefore, according to Dujarric, “locating and reuniting families is now an urgent priority,” as reported by ABC News and BBC.