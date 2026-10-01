Netanyahu Claims Attempt to Crash Flight to Israel After Pilot Stabbing
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing after a copilot allegedly stabbed the captain.
By Bryan Vargas Martinez
Posted on10/01/26 at 10:45
- Pilot was stabbed on flight
- Aircraft suffered abrupt descent
- Passengers assisted during emergency
Aircraft lost thousands of feet during incident
Tracking data reveals the extent of the emergency: Flightradar24 recorded an extremely rapid descent of approximately 14,000 feet in about 30 seconds before the first signs of emergency appeared. The aircraft initially transmitted code 7700, used for general emergencies, then activated code 7500, associated with unlawful interference or hijacking, and later returned to the general emergency code. Passengers described moments of chaos as the plane lost altitude and the confrontation unfolded. According to Israeli authorities, passengers and crew members were able to enter the cockpit and subdue the alleged attacker. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Trump rejects Iran's proposal: What does he demand to reach an agreement? A additional Flydubai crew that was on board was able to take control and guide the plane to a safe landing in Tabuk, according to available reports on the incident.
🚨An Israeli passenger told Netanyahu how they prevented a tragedy on the Flydubai flight.After being stabbed by the attacker, the pilot managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers rushed in, subdued the aggressor, and saved the plane pic.twitter.com/Ruhu56cBqE — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) September 30, 2026
Israel prepares for increased security checks after Flydubai incident
The episode prompted an immediate response from Israel. Authorities announced that they intend to strengthen security checks on pilots of international flights entering the country, even if they belong to foreign airlines. Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have presented what happened as an alleged attempted attack. However, the suspect's motive has not been publicly established, and Flydubai has asked to avoid premature conclusions while the investigation continues. Passengers later continued their journey to Israel on another Flydubai plane. The incident has now raised scrutiny of the security procedures applied to crews of international flights destined for the country. The investigation will have to determine what triggered the violence in the cockpit and whether there was a deliberate intention to cause an accident, an accusation that for now comes mainly from Israeli authorities. SOURCES: telemundoatlanta, bbc
Confrontation on plane: 'reserve' pilots made emergency landing after knife attack on flight to IsraelFlydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted from its route after copilot stabbed pilot and attempted to crash plane, which plummeted over 4,000 meters in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/IMYqVHx1rm — O Patriota 🇧🇷🇺🇸🇦🇷🇺🇾 (@leandroacastro) September 30, 2026