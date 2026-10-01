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Netanyahu Claims Attempt to Crash Flight to Israel After Pilot Stabbing
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing after a copilot allegedly stabbed the captain.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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avión, Netanyahu, Israel MundoNOW
Foto Piloto es apuñalado en vuelo de Flydubai rumbo a Israel FOTO: EFE

Posted on10/01/26 at 10:45

  • Pilot was stabbed on flight
  • Aircraft suffered abrupt descent
  • Passengers assisted during emergency
A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv ended in an emergency on Wednesday after a copilot allegedly stabbed the captain during a confrontation inside the cockpit, according to Israeli authorities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the attacker apparently attempted to crash the plane. The suspect was subdued and is being held in custody by Saudi authorities, while their motivation remains under investigation. Flight FZ1073 was diverted to Tabuk, in northwest Saudi Arabia, where it managed to land safely after the incident. Passengers were able to exit the plane without any reported fatalities. The injured captain was identified as Smit Machchhar, an Indian citizen. Despite his injuries, he was able to help facilitate access to the cockpit, according to Netanyahu; he later received medical attention in Saudi Arabia.

Aircraft lost thousands of feet during incident

Tracking data reveals the extent of the emergency: Flightradar24 recorded an extremely rapid descent of approximately 14,000 feet in about 30 seconds before the first signs of emergency appeared. The aircraft initially transmitted code 7700, used for general emergencies, then activated code 7500, associated with unlawful interference or hijacking, and later returned to the general emergency code. Passengers described moments of chaos as the plane lost altitude and the confrontation unfolded. According to Israeli authorities, passengers and crew members were able to enter the cockpit and subdue the alleged attacker. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Trump rejects Iran's proposal: What does he demand to reach an agreement? A additional Flydubai crew that was on board was able to take control and guide the plane to a safe landing in Tabuk, according to available reports on the incident.

Israel prepares for increased security checks after Flydubai incident

The episode prompted an immediate response from Israel. Authorities announced that they intend to strengthen security checks on pilots of international flights entering the country, even if they belong to foreign airlines. Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have presented what happened as an alleged attempted attack. However, the suspect's motive has not been publicly established, and Flydubai has asked to avoid premature conclusions while the investigation continues. Passengers later continued their journey to Israel on another Flydubai plane. The incident has now raised scrutiny of the security procedures applied to crews of international flights destined for the country. The investigation will have to determine what triggered the violence in the cockpit and whether there was a deliberate intention to cause an accident, an accusation that for now comes mainly from Israeli authorities. SOURCES: telemundoatlanta, bbc