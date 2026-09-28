Iran Confirms 74 Lashes for Singer After Concert

Iran upholds 74-lashes sentence against singer Parastoo Ahmadi

Singer performed without mandatory hijab

Two-year travel and professional bans

An Iranian appeals court upheld the sentence against singer Parastoo Ahmadi over an online concert in which she performed without the mandatory hijab.

The sentence includes 74 lashes, a two-year ban on audiovisual and musical activities, and a two-year ban on leaving the country.

The ruling also applies to seven other musicians and people involved in organizing and producing the so-called «Caravanserai Concert.»

The 16th Chamber of the Qom Court of Appeals rejected the defendants’ appeals and upheld the sanctions originally imposed by a criminal court.

Parastoo Ahmadi Faces Final 74-Lashes Sentence in Iran

One minute. That is all it takes to listen to this beautiful voice. One minute to become her voice. Parastoo Ahmadi, one of Iran’s most beloved singers, has reportedly been sentenced to 74 lashes simply for singing. Her musicians and production team face the same punishment. In… pic.twitter.com/vuCXoKMBCO — Masih Alinejad (@AlinejadMasih) September 27, 2026

Why it matters: The case has renewed international attention on restrictions affecting Iranian women who sing and perform publicly.

The fact: Ahmadi and seven other defendants received 74 lashes, along with two-year travel and professional restrictions.

The process: The initial sentence was issued in June and later upheld by the appeals court in Qom Province.

What can be done: International organizations and human rights groups can document the case and monitor whether and how the punishment is enforced.

The case began after Parastoo Ahmadi posted a recorded performance in December 2024 from the historic Deir Gachin caravanserai in Qom.

The singer appeared without covering her hair and performed alongside male musicians, while the concert was posted online and circulated widely.

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The lower court found that the production and online distribution of the concert violated public morality and other religious and legal norms.

The defense appealed the ruling, but the appeals court rejected the challenge and upheld the sentence without changes.