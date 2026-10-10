Trump anticipates an end soon.

Dow Jones gains 423 points.

Brent remains above $100.

Donald Trump stated on Friday, October 9, that the war with Iran will end soon, although he did not present an agreement confirming the end of the conflict.

The president spoke at a White House celebration for Columbus Day, where he defended U.S. military actions against Tehran. His statement suggested a potential end to the conflict but did not specify a timeline or the conditions needed to cease hostilities.

This distinction is important: anticipating the end of a war reflects a political expectation, while announcing an agreement necessitates verifiable commitments from both parties.

Dow Jones Closes Higher, Exceeds 51,600 Points

Wall Street ended the day with gains. The Dow Jones advanced 423.31 points, equivalent to approximately 0.8%, and closed at 51,654.95 units.

The S&P 500 also rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite recorded a similar increase, completing a favorable week for U.S. stocks.

Less concern about a military escalation contributed to the optimism on the stock market, according to the market balance published by The Wall Street Journal.