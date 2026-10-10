Trump Promises End to Iran War Soon: Oil Remains Expensive as Wall Street Values Rise
Posted on 10/10/26 at 12:15
- Trump anticipates an end soon.
- Dow Jones gains 423 points.
- Brent remains above $100.
Donald Trump stated on Friday, October 9, that the war with Iran will end soon, although he did not present an agreement confirming the end of the conflict.
The president spoke at a White House celebration for Columbus Day, where he defended U.S. military actions against Tehran. His statement suggested a potential end to the conflict but did not specify a timeline or the conditions needed to cease hostilities.
This distinction is important: anticipating the end of a war reflects a political expectation, while announcing an agreement necessitates verifiable commitments from both parties.
Dow Jones Closes Higher, Exceeds 51,600 Points
Wall Street ended the day with gains. The Dow Jones advanced 423.31 points, equivalent to approximately 0.8%, and closed at 51,654.95 units.
The S&P 500 also rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite recorded a similar increase, completing a favorable week for U.S. stocks.
Less concern about a military escalation contributed to the optimism on the stock market, according to the market balance published by The Wall Street Journal.
However, attributing the entire rise to a single presidential phrase would simplify a session in which business news and economic expectations also played a role.
Brent Oil Remains Above $100
The energy reaction was less favorable: Brent ended at $104.72 per barrel, up 0.42% from the previous close.
U.S. crude WTI finished at $91.85, an increase of 0.39%. Both recovered ground after registering declines during part of the session.
Reuters linked that recovery to production shutdowns due to Hurricane Isaias, which added pressure on the supply from the Gulf of Mexico.
Thus, the promise of energy relief coexisted with a still-tense market: diplomatic optimism did not produce a collapse in oil prices at the close.
Strait of Hormuz Maintains Uncertainty
Navigating the Strait of Hormuz remains central to evaluating any normalization of supply and the scope of negotiations.
According to The Jerusalem Post, Iran is reviewing a proposal that contemplates reopening that maritime route, while threats and tensions persist around ship traffic.
Trump also predicted a reduction in diesel prices, but his comments did not establish a verifiable date for that relief.
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For consumers and businesses, the relevant signal will be the sustained recovery of energy flows, in addition to announcements about conversations between Washington and Tehran.
What It Means for Hispanic Families in the United States
The message comes less than a month before the legislative elections on November 3, with energy and the cost of living a key focus.
For households that depend on cars and businesses linked to transportation, promises about fuel have a practical consequence: how much they will have to spend.
A stock market rise does not automatically translate into an improvement in the family budget, especially while oil prices remain high and the military outcome is pending.
The evaluation must separate three elements: presidential statements, confirmed agreements, and effective prices. This Friday, those indicators still offered different signals.