Panama Earthquake: President Declares State of Emergency After 7.7 Magnitude Quake
Posted on 10/10/26 at 08:07
President José Raúl Mulino warns of severe damage to roads and buildings. Washington prepares assistance as authorities assess the quake’s consequences.
Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino warned on Friday that his country is facing a disaster of great magnitude after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake.
The quake left infrastructure destroyed, and buildings collapsed, while the United States announced the mobilization of resources to support emergency efforts.
7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Panama Leaves Buildings and Roads Collapsed
BREAKING | Severe damage reported in several regions of Panama after powerful earthquake: The US Geological Survey updated the magnitude of the quake to 7.7. https://t.co/HxMBmhE3IA https://t.co/lG0R8sg797
— AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) October 9, 2026
According to information released, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 10 kilometers from Pitaloza Arriba in the province of Herrera.
The main affected areas are southwestern Panama, where authorities began assessing damage to roads, public buildings, and other structures.
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«The disaster we are facing is great,» Mulino declared to the press, describing the situation in the Central American country.
President Mulino also confirmed that there are roads that are «completely collapsed,» posing an obstacle to emergency operations. No fatalities had been registered at that time, with the reported magnitude being 7.7.
Hotel, Church, and Government Building Collapse in Penonomé
One of the most affected areas was Penonomé, where several structures sustained severe damage from the strong earthquake.
According to EFE, during a tour with rescuers, a three-story hotel collapsed after the earthquake.
Destruction also reached a church and the government building of Coclé, both located in the same city.
Despite the severity of the collapses, no deaths or injuries were reported among the occupants of the inspected structures during the tour.
– Preliminary balance: Three notable structures among the reported damage in Penonomé: a hotel, a church, and the provincial government headquarters.
– The difference: The initial absence of reported victims does not equate to a definitive balance of the entire emergency.
Marco Rubio Announces US Aid for Panama
I am closely monitoring reports of the earthquake in southern Panama. The United States stands with the people of Panama.
At the request of the Panamanian government, the State Department is rapidly mobilizing resources and personnel to assist.
Our consular affairs hotline is available 24/7 for affected Americans in need of support at +1-202-501-4444 from abroad and +1-888-407-4747 from the U.S. and Canada.
— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) October 9, 2026
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington is mobilizing personnel and resources to respond to the seismic emergency.
The Panamanian government requested assistance and is coordinating directly with the authorities responsible for addressing the earthquake’s consequences.
«The United States supports the Panamanian people,» Rubio wrote on his official X account, expressing solidarity with the affected population. Officials assured that they are closely monitoring reports of the disaster and shared a consular hotline to address queries related to the emergency.
Current aid relies on the State Department, which announced the mobilization of resources and personnel, but has not yet specified quantities, equipment, or arrival dates.
What’s Next After the Earthquake that Hit Panama?
Panamanian authorities face the challenge of determining the extent of the damage while continuing to attend to and evaluate the situation.
The destroyed roads are one of the main problems publicly identified by Mulino, given their importance in connecting the affected areas.
For now, it has not been detailed how many people were displaced or how many additional buildings have structural damage. Attention remains focused on the affected communities and on securing the announced international aid, while a more complete balance is unknown.
Specifying the damage, updating information on potential victims, and understanding the scope of US resources destined for Panama.
Source: El Universal.