President José Raúl Mulino warns of severe damage to roads and buildings. Washington prepares assistance as authorities assess the quake’s consequences.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino warned on Friday that his country is facing a disaster of great magnitude after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake.

The quake left infrastructure destroyed, and buildings collapsed, while the United States announced the mobilization of resources to support emergency efforts.

7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Panama Leaves Buildings and Roads Collapsed

BREAKING | Severe damage reported in several regions of Panama after powerful earthquake: The US Geological Survey updated the magnitude of the quake to 7.7. https://t.co/HxMBmhE3IA https://t.co/lG0R8sg797 — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) October 9, 2026

According to information released, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 10 kilometers from Pitaloza Arriba in the province of Herrera.

The main affected areas are southwestern Panama, where authorities began assessing damage to roads, public buildings, and other structures.