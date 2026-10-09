Panama Earthquake: President Calls for Calm After 7.7 Magnitude Quake
Posted on 10/09/26 at 19:21
- A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Panama.
- President calls for calm amid strong aftershocks.
- Tsunami alert canceled in the Pacific
Earthquake in Panama. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Panama on Friday, October 9, causing evacuations, damage to buildings, and power outages. President José Raúl Mulino called for calm and warned against spreading alarmist messages as authorities assess the consequences of the quake.
According to the EFE news agency, the president asked the Minister of Government, Dinoska Montalvo, and the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) to inform the population about the effects of the earthquake.
Mulino also warned that «what happened should not be used to generate alarms and disorder,» amid concerns about aftershocks and damage reported in various provinces.
Where did the 7.7 magnitude earthquake occur in Panama?
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicenter about 12 kilometers from Tonosí, in southern Panama, approximately 239 kilometers from the capital.
The quake occurred at 12:56 local time, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to EFE. It was initially reported as a 7.6 magnitude, later updated to 7.7.
The earthquake was also felt in cities in Costa Rica and Colombia. In Panama, authorities began inspections to identify potential structural damage.
Buildings evacuated and damage reported in several provinces
According to France 24, Civil Protection reported damage in Herrera, Coclé, Veraguas, and Los Santos, including religious structures, government buildings, and roads.
In Penonomé, damage was reported at a cathedral, the Government Building, and the Dos Continentes hotel. The collapse of the San Atanasio church in Los Santos was also reported.
France 24 reported several injuries, while EFE noted that, at the time of their report, Panamanian authorities had not yet officially confirmed any fatalities or injuries.
In Panama City, EFE confirmed preventive evacuations of financial district buildings. Some alarms were activated, and residents remained outside without authorization to return.
50th Street, one of the main avenues in the capital, was filled with citizens waiting for information and watching for new aftershocks.
Strong aftershocks and suspension of services
EFE reported aftershocks of magnitudes 6.1, 6.0, and 5.3. Infobae reported that the Geosciences Institute of Panama had counted over 80 movements after the main earthquake.
Tocumen International Airport suspended its operations temporarily. Metro services and afternoon classes were also interrupted.
Naturgy reported power outages in six provinces, while the Panama Canal Authority assured that its operations continued normally.
Tsunami alert canceled and Mexico offers support
Videos of damage to structures in Penonomé after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake. https://t.co/DS0Vg4ql1I
— La Prensa Panamá (@prensacom) October 9, 2026
The earthquake initially triggered tsunami warnings for several Pacific coastlines, including those of Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Peru.
Later, the US tsunami alert system canceled the threat. Chile also lifted a preventive measure for Easter Island.
Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that it had no reports of Mexican citizens being affected and expressed solidarity with Panama.
As evaluations continue, the Panamanian government keeps its emergency teams mobilized and asks the population to follow only official information.
Sources: EFE news agency, France 24, El País, and Infobae.