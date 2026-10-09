A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Panama.

President calls for calm amid strong aftershocks.

Tsunami alert canceled in the Pacific

Earthquake in Panama. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Panama on Friday, October 9, causing evacuations, damage to buildings, and power outages. President José Raúl Mulino called for calm and warned against spreading alarmist messages as authorities assess the consequences of the quake.

According to the EFE news agency, the president asked the Minister of Government, Dinoska Montalvo, and the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) to inform the population about the effects of the earthquake.

Mulino also warned that «what happened should not be used to generate alarms and disorder,» amid concerns about aftershocks and damage reported in various provinces.

Where did the 7.7 magnitude earthquake occur in Panama?

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicenter about 12 kilometers from Tonosí, in southern Panama, approximately 239 kilometers from the capital.

The quake occurred at 12:56 local time, at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to EFE. It was initially reported as a 7.6 magnitude, later updated to 7.7.

The earthquake was also felt in cities in Costa Rica and Colombia. In Panama, authorities began inspections to identify potential structural damage.