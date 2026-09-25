Netanyahu Denies Gaza Genocide Allegations, Escalates Feud With Mamdani at UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies Gaza genocide as he calls New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani «antisemitic.» Mamdani responded by accusing him of trying to «sanitize» what he calls a genocide in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu denied at the UN that Israel committed genocide in Gaza and devoted part of his speech to attacking Zohran Mamdani.

Why it matters: The clash brings disagreements over the Gaza war directly into New York politics while international courts continue separate proceedings involving Israel and Netanyahu.

Netanyahu Denies Gaza Genocide Accusations

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«Israel didn’t commit genocide,» Netanyahu said. He called the accusation against Israel «the greatest lie of the century» and defended the country’s actions in Gaza.

The prime minister said Israel had taken steps to protect civilians, including facilitating food deliveries and vaccination campaigns. Israel rejects allegations that its actions amount to genocide.

Netanyahu then directed his criticism at Mamdani, calling him the «antisemitic mayor of New York» and accusing him of spreading false claims about Israel.