Netanyahu Denies Gaza Genocide Allegations, Escalates Feud With Mamdani at UN
Posted on09/25/26 at 17:30
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies Gaza genocide as he calls New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani «antisemitic.» Mamdani responded by accusing him of trying to «sanitize» what he calls a genocide in Gaza.
Benjamin Netanyahu denied at the UN that Israel committed genocide in Gaza and devoted part of his speech to attacking Zohran Mamdani.
Why it matters: The clash brings disagreements over the Gaza war directly into New York politics while international courts continue separate proceedings involving Israel and Netanyahu.
Netanyahu Denies Gaza Genocide Accusations
VIDEO | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells the UN General Assembly that destroying Iran’s nuclear facilities was «one of the easiest decisions» he’s made as prime minister because, if he hadn’t, «we’d all be dead».
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«Israel didn’t commit genocide,» Netanyahu said. He called the accusation against Israel «the greatest lie of the century» and defended the country’s actions in Gaza.
The prime minister said Israel had taken steps to protect civilians, including facilitating food deliveries and vaccination campaigns. Israel rejects allegations that its actions amount to genocide.
Netanyahu then directed his criticism at Mamdani, calling him the «antisemitic mayor of New York» and accusing him of spreading false claims about Israel.
- The dispute: Netanyahu linked Mamdani to Hamas sympathizers. Mamdani, however, has publicly condemned Hamas and has described the October 7, 2023 attack as a «horrific war crime.»
Mamdani Responds and Governor Hochul Intervenes
Delegations walked out of the UN General Assembly hall when Benjamin Netanyahu approached the microphone to begin his speech. «If there’s any other moral coward who hasn’t left this room yet, do so now,» the Israeli prime minister responded.
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Mamdani responded that Netanyahu used his speech to repeat what he called «baseless lies» intended to «sanitize his genocide of Palestinians.»
The mayor also pointed to the International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Netanyahu, while previously acknowledging that New York City does not have the legal authority to enforce it.
Governor Kathy Hochul also rejected Netanyahu’s claim that Mamdani sympathizes with Hamas and said the Israeli prime minister was «not telling the truth» about the mayor.
- The legal fact: The ICC alleges that Netanyahu bears responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity. The warrant does not charge him with genocide.
What International Courts Have Actually Determined
📺LIVE TV | Netanyahu lashes out at Mamdani: «Many Jews no longer feel safe in New York (…) He tried to prevent me from coming here, he tried to silence me, but he won’t be able to silence the truth» https://t.co/bRkhZSYJvI https://t.co/DmnHIBEEOl
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The International Court of Justice, which is hearing South Africa’s case against Israel under the Genocide Convention, has not issued a final ruling on whether Israel committed genocide in Gaza.
The distinction is important: Netanyahu denies that genocide occurred and Mamdani says it did, but the ICJ has not yet issued a final judgment on that question.
Tensions were also visible inside the United Nations, where dozens of delegates walked out of the General Assembly hall as Netanyahu prepared to speak.
«If there’s any other moral coward who hasn’t left this room yet, do so now,» Netanyahu said from the podium.
- What’s next: The dispute over Gaza now extends beyond international diplomacy, with the confrontation becoming part of New York’s political debate.
The allegations, denials, and court proceedings remain separate: political statements do not themselves establish legal responsibility.
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SOURCE: CNN/The Times Of Israel/ FOX News