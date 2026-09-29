Trump Rejects Iran Deal Proposal: What Does He Want for an Agreement?

President Donald Trump rejects Iran latest deal proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move toward a ceasefire, but he is keeping the door open to negotiations.

Why it matters: Washington and Tehran remain divided over nuclear conditions, sanctions, and the naval blockade as Hormuz continues to affect global oil flows.

Iran Offered to ‘Open Hormuz’ in Seven Days As Part of Its Deal

According to EFE, Iran proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks one week after the United States accepted certain conditions.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abás Araqchí, assures that «they are prepared for diplomacy and for war».https://t.co/WCStMs0JAJ — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 28, 2026

Tehran is demanding that Washington lift the naval blockade, remove sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and restore a regional ceasefire.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his government considers the proposal a path toward returning to negotiations with the United States.