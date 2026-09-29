Trump Rejects Iran Deal Proposal: What Does He Want for an Agreement?
Posted on09/28/26 at 20:15
President Donald Trump rejects Iran latest deal proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and move toward a ceasefire, but he is keeping the door open to negotiations.
- Why it matters: Washington and Tehran remain divided over nuclear conditions, sanctions, and the naval blockade as Hormuz continues to affect global oil flows.
Iran Offered to ‘Open Hormuz’ in Seven Days As Part of Its Deal
According to EFE, Iran proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks one week after the United States accepted certain conditions.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abás Araqchí, assures that «they are prepared for diplomacy and for war».https://t.co/WCStMs0JAJ
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 28, 2026
Tehran is demanding that Washington lift the naval blockade, remove sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and restore a regional ceasefire.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his government considers the proposal a path toward returning to negotiations with the United States.
- The fact: Pezeshkian also expressed willingness to allow nuclear inspections again if both sides can reach an agreement.
Trump Rejects Iran Deal and Demands More Nuclear Concessions
Trump considers the proposal insufficient because his administration is seeking additional concessions from Iran related to its nuclear program.
“They want to reach an agreement, but it’s not the agreement I want,” Trump told Axios, while anticipating new talks this week.
US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner held indirect negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abás Araqchí during the UN General Assembly.
🇺🇸 Trump: “The war with Iran will end very soon”
In Medinah, Illinois, Donald Trump stated that the United States is winning the conflict with Iran and anticipated a near outcome.
He also noted that oil prices will drop when the war ends and attributed the progress… pic.twitter.com/mn6YbAfgrM
— Maibort Petit (@maibortpetit) September 27, 2026
Qatari officials acted as intermediaries, transmitting messages between both delegations and working on possible changes to Iran’s proposal.
- The process: Qatari mediators are maintaining separate contacts with Washington and Tehran in an effort to narrow their differences and build a new proposal.
Negotiations Continue, but Trump Doesn’t Rule Out New Attacks: A Vicious Cycle?
Trump also did not rule out resuming attacks against Iran. When asked directly about that possibility, he replied that he is “always” thinking about it.
The military tensions have a new precedent. According to NBC News, eight US Marines were injured by an Iranian cruise missile on September 14 in the Strait of Hormuz.
NBC News, citing three US officials, reported that the injured included seven enlisted Marines and one officer. The Pentagon had not previously disclosed the incident.
The troops were not aboard a US Navy ship. The media outlet noted that the type of vessel and the severity of the injuries were unknown, although the military personnel later returned to duty.
- This does not mean that Washington has decided to launch new attacks. For now, the White House is also keeping the diplomatic path open and a new deal with Iran could be reached.
- Meanwhile, the United States says it continues to facilitate the transit of oil tankers through Hormuz under military protection, although traffic remains below pre-war levels.
What’s next: new talks could begin this week. The main question will be whether Iran accepts greater nuclear commitments or maintains its conditions on sanctions and the naval blockade.