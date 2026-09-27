Trump Rejects Iran’s Proposal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Trump rejects Iranian proposal

Iran offered to reopen Hormuz

Oil remains under pressure

Donald Trump rejected on Saturday the Iranian proposal to normalize traffic through the Strait of Hormuz for 7 days and move towards new negotiations.

«They made a proposal, but I rejected it,» the US president told journalists before leaving the White House, according to the provided material.

The president also maintained that the United States has «total control» of Hormuz and ensured that large quantities of oil continue to transit through this strategic route.

The rejection keeps the dispute over a maritime route open, whose alteration has already had significant consequences for energy markets and international trade.

Trump Rejects Iran’s Plan to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

President Trump has rejected the latest proposal from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in seven days and launch in-depth negotiations to end the war. «They want to make a deal,» he told reporters Saturday. «I think that’s fine, I like making a deal too. But that deal [they… — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 26, 2026

Tehran presented a seven-day roadmap, mediated by Qatar, that conditioned the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on several US actions.