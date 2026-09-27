 Skip to main content

Press "Enter" to search or "ESC" to close.

Trump Rejects Iran’s Proposal to Reopen Strait of Hormuz
Trump rejects Iran's 7-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz, citing unacceptable terms. Exploring the negotiation and their issues.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
Share on FacebookShare on InstagramShare on TwitterShare on TikTokShare on YouTubeShare on WhatsApp
Trump rechaza plan de Irán para reabrir el estrecho de Ormuz
Foto AME670. WASHINGTON (ESTADOS UNIDOS), 26/09/2026.- El presidente de Estados Unidos Donald Trump habla desde la Casa Blanca este sábado en Washington (EE.UU.). Trump dijo que ha rechazado el plan de siete días presentado por Irán para reabrir el paso marítimo por el estrecho de Ormuz, bloqueado por la guerra. EFE/ Octavio Guzmán

Posted on09/26/26 at 22:58

  • Trump rejects Iranian proposal
  • Iran offered to reopen Hormuz
  • Oil remains under pressure

Donald Trump rejected on Saturday the Iranian proposal to normalize traffic through the Strait of Hormuz for 7 days and move towards new negotiations.

«They made a proposal, but I rejected it,» the US president told journalists before leaving the White House, according to the provided material.

The president also maintained that the United States has «total control» of Hormuz and ensured that large quantities of oil continue to transit through this strategic route.

The rejection keeps the dispute over a maritime route open, whose alteration has already had significant consequences for energy markets and international trade.

Trump Rejects Iran’s Plan to Reopen the Strait of Hormuz

Tehran presented a seven-day roadmap, mediated by Qatar, that conditioned the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on several US actions.

Iranian Chancellor Abás Araqchí explained that Washington would have between four and five days to fulfill the first commitments outlined in the proposal.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Republicans are close to losing the House of Representatives: 15 contests move towards Democrats

According to the Iranian plan, Hormuz could be reopened on the sixth day, and both parties would resume conversations to reach a broader agreement later.

Among the disclosed conditions are lifting the naval blockade, relaxing oil sanctions, and establishing a regional ceasefire; a request to release frozen assets was also reported.

Trump Rejects Tehran’s Conditions

Trump acknowledged that Iran seeks to negotiate but considered the proposal presented unacceptable to Washington, according to his statements on Saturday.

The episode represents a new setback to the diplomatic efforts developed around the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Araqchí had previously indicated that the calendar would begin immediately after US acceptance and that Qatar would transmit the initiative between the two governments.

For now, the positions remain distant: Tehran links the reopening to US concessions, while Trump publicly rejected the presented scheme.

Why Does the Strait of Hormuz Remain Key to Oil?

The economic importance of the strait explains why any negotiation goes beyond the military terrain and can directly affect international energy prices.

Before the conflict, oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz reached 21.6 million barrels per day during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to EIA data.

This volume fell to approximately 4.9 million barrels per day during the second quarter of 2026, showing the magnitude of the disruptions caused by the conflict.

The EIA warned in September that transit restrictions could persist into the fourth quarter, keeping part of the region’s production below pre-conflict levels.

Why Does it Matter?

  • Hormuz moves global oil.
  • Transit restrictions persist.
  • Energy faces new uncertainty.

Sources: Efe, El Financiero.

Tags:, , , , , , , ,