Mexico School Attack Leaves Deadly Toll

A violent attack at a Mexico school leaves a vice principal dead and four others injured.

Vice principal killed in attack

Four people were injured

Two former students were detained A violent attack at a high school in Coahuila, Mexico, left a vice principal dead and four people injured on Thursday. The alleged perpetrators are two 18-year-old brothers, both former students of the school, who were detained after the attack. State authorities reported that among the injured are two teachers, a student, and a woman, all with different health conditions. The Coahuila Prosecutor’s Office initially ruled out the use of explosives and indicated that the attacks were committed with bladed weapons. Why it matters: The attack occurred inside a school and left victims among staff and students.

The fact: Four people were injured.

The process: The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the possible motive.

What can be done: Families should follow official information. Mexico High School Attack Leaves Deadly Toll The 2 young men who attacked the General High School No. 13 in the La Unión community on Thursday are twin brothers, former students of the school, and according to their initial statements and objects found among their belongings, they had references to people from other… pic.twitter.com/R8A8ajQtnz — El Heraldo de México (@heraldodemexico) October 2, 2026

The incident occurred during the morning at the General High School No. 13, located in the La Unión community in Torreón. According to preliminary information provided by the authorities, the young men entered the school and attacked staff members and students. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Trump says he regrets nominating judges to the Supreme Court The vice principal died during the attack, while emergency services attended to and transferred the injured people. One of the teachers remains in critical condition, the student’s status is being kept private, and the injured woman was reported to be stable, according to authorities. Prosecutor’s Office Investigates Two Detained Brothers Attack with bladed weapons and Molotov cocktails at Torreón high school This morning, two former students of General High School 13 «Justo Sierra Méndez», located in the La Unión community, in Torreón, Coahuila, burst into the school armed with machetes and Molotov cocktails and attacked… pic.twitter.com/mWsmwLf7HC — Abejorro (@AbejorroMedia) October 1, 2026 The Prosecutor’s Office is initially handling the case as an isolated attack and is analyzing the family environment of the two young men as part of the investigation. So far, the authorities have not reported any prior conflict between the detainees and the victims that directly explains the attack.

The Attorney General of Coahuila, Federico Fernández Montañez, heads the institution responsible for investigating the facts considered crimes in the state. The investigation also involves coordination with federal intelligence areas to reconstruct the background and determine how the attack was prepared. Social Media Under Investigation UNCONTAINED VIOLENCE IN MEXICO

Twin brothers, former students of high school No. 13 in El Ejido, Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico, entered the premises with bladed weapons, killed the vice principal, injured a man and two students, one seriously. The locals managed to detain them. pic.twitter.com/JDYP8rqs2l — Marvin Díaz, journalist. Personal opinion account. (@mvdiaz7) October 1, 2026 Fernández Montañez told the media that the detainees allegedly consulted social media content related to attacks that occurred in other countries. According to the prosecutor, the initial statements point to a possible intention to imitate that type of attack, a hypothesis that still needs to be proven. This element is part of the lines of investigation, and so far, the authorities have not publicly established a definitive motive for the attack. The Prosecutor’s Office has a regional delegation Laguna I in Torreón, responsible for handling investigations within this area of Coahuila. School Violence Triggers Alerts Again