Corie Walsh, Illinois Mother Accused of Killing Son, Ordered to Remain in Jail

Corie Walsh accused of killing her son

Faces three first-degree murder charges

Defense claims she experienced a psychotic episode

An Illinois judge ordered Corie Walsh, 40, to remain in jail while facing three first-degree murder charges in the death of her 2-year-old son, Barrett.

The child was found unresponsive on September 1 in the basement of the family’s home in Frankfort, southwest of Chicago, and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak granted the prosecution’s request to keep Walsh in custody as the case proceeds, finding sufficient grounds to detain her.

The case has taken on another dimension because witnesses told investigators that Walsh was “very invested” in the trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of killing her three children.

The Lindsay Clancy Case Enters the Investigation

According to court documents, Walsh frequently discussed Clancy’s trial with friends and exchanged messages about the case hours before Barrett was found.

However, Illinois authorities have not publicly established that Clancy’s trial provoked or directly influenced the child’s death, and the two cases should not be presented as connected.

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The defense rejected any attempt to draw a connection: attorney Robert Kerr called the suggestion “repugnant” and argued that investigators were exaggerating the significance of Walsh’s interest.

Clancy was accused of killing her three children in Massachusetts in 2023; her defense argued that she suffered from postpartum psychosis, while prosecutors maintained that she understood her actions. Her recent trial ended without a unanimous verdict.

Corie Walsh’s Defense Claims She Experienced a Psychotic Episode

Prosecutors said a neighbor found Barrett in the basement and began performing CPR while calling 911; an autopsy determined that he died from asphyxia caused by neck compression.

Walsh was found inside the home with self-inflicted injuries and later received medical treatment before being taken to the Will County detention center.

According to prosecutors, Walsh later told investigators that she believed her son was the “devil” and the “antichrist,” statements included in documents presented to the court.

Her defense offered a different interpretation of her mental state: Kerr argued in court that Walsh was experiencing a psychotic episode and requested that she receive continued psychiatric care while in custody.

Corie Walsh Faces Three Murder Charges in the Death of One Child

Although Barrett is the only fatal victim, Corie Walsh faces three first-degree murder charges, a circumstance that may cause confusion about the scope of the case.

The three charges represent different legal theories concerning the same death, involving intent, knowledge that the act would cause death, or knowledge that it would create a high probability of death or serious injury.

Prosecutors also argued that Walsh poses “a specific, real, and imminent threat” to her husband and their three other children, who were unharmed. Her husband was out of state when the death occurred.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services told CNN that it had not previously received calls requesting intervention at the Walsh family’s home.