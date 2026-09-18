FDA Hand Soap Recall: 6 Products Pulled Over Possible Bacterial Contamination

Six hand soaps recalled

Alert affects 15 states

FDA classifies risk as Class II

According to nbcnews, thousands of cases of hand soap distributed across the United States are being recalled over possible bacterial contamination, an alert affecting six products sold in 15 states that now carries a Class II risk classification from the FDA.

Intercon Chemical Co., based in St. Louis, voluntarily initiated the hand soap recall on June 29, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) subsequently classified it as Class II.

This category means that exposure to an affected product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or that the probability of serious consequences is remote, according to the FDA’s official definition.

The recall includes 2,696 cases and affects California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Which Hand Soaps Are Included in the FDA Recall?

The affected hand soap products were sold in various states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, according to the Food and Drug Administration. https://t.co/dWJsQ9e2kv — FOX 9 (@FOX9) September 17, 2026

The affected products belong to the Intercon, Clearly Better by Intercon, Summit, Vestis, and Laura Lynn brands, so consumers and businesses should carefully check the packaging before continuing to use them.