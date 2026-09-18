FDA Hand Soap Recall: 6 Products Pulled Over Possible Bacterial Contamination
Posted on09/18/26 at 10:00
- Six hand soaps recalled
- Alert affects 15 states
- FDA classifies risk as Class II
According to nbcnews, thousands of cases of hand soap distributed across the United States are being recalled over possible bacterial contamination, an alert affecting six products sold in 15 states that now carries a Class II risk classification from the FDA.
Intercon Chemical Co., based in St. Louis, voluntarily initiated the hand soap recall on June 29, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) subsequently classified it as Class II.
This category means that exposure to an affected product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or that the probability of serious consequences is remote, according to the FDA’s official definition.
The recall includes 2,696 cases and affects California, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.
Which Hand Soaps Are Included in the FDA Recall?
The affected hand soap products were sold in various states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, according to the Food and Drug Administration. https://t.co/dWJsQ9e2kv
— FOX 9 (@FOX9) September 17, 2026
The affected products belong to the Intercon, Clearly Better by Intercon, Summit, Vestis, and Laura Lynn brands, so consumers and businesses should carefully check the packaging before continuing to use them.
The list includes Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe, Clearly Better by Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe, Summit 150 Foaming Hand Soap, and Vestis Foaming Hand Soap, Fresh Pear Scent.
According to fox9, the recall also includes Laura Lynn Honey Apple Crisp Liquid Hand Soap, in an 8-ounce presentation, and Laura Lynn Foaming Pear Scent Hand Soap With Moisturizers, in a 7.5-ounce presentation.
The reason for the recall is the possible presence of bacteria from the Pseudomonas and Serratia genera, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, P. putida, P. monteilii, Serratia marcescens, and S. nematodiphila.
FDA Classifies Hand Soap Recall as Class II
The Class II classification does not mean that everyone who has used these soaps will experience health problems; it describes the level of risk associated with exposure to the recalled products under the federal agency’s criteria.
The FDA also explains that classifications can be assigned after a company has voluntarily initiated a recall, which helps explain why the measure began in June and later received a federal classification.
For consumers, the most important step is to identify the exact product and avoid assuming that all soaps from the listed brands are affected, since the recall applies specifically to the products included in the alert.
The agency maintains a database of enforcement reports where consumers can review FDA-supervised recalls and find information about their classification, status, and other available details.
What to Do If You Have One of the Recalled Products
The possible bacterial contamination can pose a health risk, which is why the affected products were recalled and subsequently classified as Class II by the FDA.
The hand soap recall includes 2,696 cases of six products distributed in 15 states, so it is essential to compare the product name and presentation before discarding it.
Intercon Chemical voluntarily initiated the recall, and the FDA later conducted its risk assessment, a standard procedure in which a classification may be published afterward.
Those who identify one of the affected products should stop using it and consult the recall information; if they experience symptoms or have medical concerns after exposure, they should contact a healthcare professional.