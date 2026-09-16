NBC4 Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles Kills 3, Including Journalist Eliana Moreno

NewsChopper4, a helicopter providing aerial coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52, crashed Tuesday night in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, leaving three people dead and two others hospitalized.

Eliana Moreno, an aerial journalist for NBC4 and Telemundo 52, and pilot George Marciniw were among the victims of the NBC4 helicopter crash in Chatsworth. Federal authorities will investigate what caused the accident.

Why it matters: Among the victims was journalist Eliana Moreno, a familiar voice to NBC4 and Telemundo 52 audiences during aerial coverage across Southern California.

Eliana Moreno Among Victims of NBC4 Helicopter Crash

NBC Los Angeles identified Moreno and pilot George Marciniw as employees of Angel City Air who were aboard NewsChopper4.

Moreno, a native of Orange County, studied broadcast journalism and political science at Chapman University and joined the Angel City Air team in 2010.

🇺🇸 United States | Los Angeles An NBC News helicopter reportedly crashed in a Los Angeles neighbourhood while covering a deadly collision involving a Metro bus. Reports say at least three people were killed in the helicopter crash. Authorities are investigating the cause of the… — Naveed Khan (@i_Naveediqbal) September 16, 2026

Marciniw grew up in Southern California and had an extensive background as a pilot. The two began flying together in 2023.