NBC4 Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles Kills 3, Including Journalist Eliana Moreno
Posted on09/16/26 at 16:35
NewsChopper4, a helicopter providing aerial coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52, crashed Tuesday night in Chatsworth, Los Angeles, leaving three people dead and two others hospitalized.
Eliana Moreno, an aerial journalist for NBC4 and Telemundo 52, and pilot George Marciniw were among the victims of the NBC4 helicopter crash in Chatsworth. Federal authorities will investigate what caused the accident.
- Why it matters: Among the victims was journalist Eliana Moreno, a familiar voice to NBC4 and Telemundo 52 audiences during aerial coverage across Southern California.
Eliana Moreno Among Victims of NBC4 Helicopter Crash
NBC Los Angeles identified Moreno and pilot George Marciniw as employees of Angel City Air who were aboard NewsChopper4.
Moreno, a native of Orange County, studied broadcast journalism and political science at Chapman University and joined the Angel City Air team in 2010.
🇺🇸 United States | Los Angeles
An NBC News helicopter reportedly crashed in a Los Angeles neighbourhood while covering a deadly collision involving a Metro bus.
Reports say at least three people were killed in the helicopter crash. Authorities are investigating the cause of the…
— Naveed Khan (@i_Naveediqbal) September 16, 2026
Marciniw grew up in Southern California and had an extensive background as a pilot. The two began flying together in 2023.
The Hispanic connection: Moreno provided aerial coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52, a network that broadcasts Spanish-language news to Southern California.
The Crew Was Covering Another Fatal Crash
The helicopter was in Chatsworth because several TV crews were covering a crash between an SUV and a Metro bus that occurred about two hours earlier.
NewsChopper4 crashed just before 7 p.m. between two commercial buildings on North Mason Avenue. The impact caused a fire that damaged four vehicles and two containers.
- The official toll: The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed three fatalities and two people taken to hospitals in unknown condition.
🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: Aerial footage shows aftermath of helicopter crash in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/dcT0VbfdVB
— Nova Intel (@intel_nova) September 16, 2026
Investigation Will Determine Cause of NBC4 Helicopter Crash
The cause of the accident remains unclear. Some witnesses described unusual movements by the helicopter before it crashed, but those observations do not establish what caused the accident.
The Fire Department reported that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be in charge of the investigation.
- What’s next: Investigators will have to analyze the aircraft and the circumstances of the flight before officially determining the cause of the accident.
NBC4 and Telemundo 52 expressed their condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who died in the crash.