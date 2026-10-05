Democrats make gains ahead of midterm elections.

Trump loses support among Latino voters.

Economy and cost of living are major concerns.

With less than a month remaining before the November 3 midterm elections, polls point to a challenging environment for President Donald Trump and Republicans. Democrats are gaining ground across several measures, while the president is losing support among Latino voters.

The elections will determine all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the Senate’s 100 seats, along with governorships and numerous state and local offices. EFE notes that the cost of living, gas prices, and broader economic dissatisfaction are among the factors shaping the contest.

Democrats Gain Ground in the House

According to data compiled by EFE, the RealClearPolitics polling average puts Democrats at 50.6%, compared with 42.3% for Republicans in the generic congressional ballot.

The outlook is also favorable to Democrats in the Cook Political Report’s analysis. The publication says Republicans are on track to lose their majority and estimates Democrats could finish with between 220 and 230 seats, although several weeks remain before Election Day.

In the 37 competitive districts analyzed directly by Cook Political Report, however, the gap is considerably narrower: Democrats stand at 49%, compared with 47% for Republicans.