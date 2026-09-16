Crypto Law Hits Roadblock: Trump’s Business Interests Stall Key Regulation

Senate stalls Clarity Act

Failed to garner enough votes to move forward

Trump’s business dealings at center of ethics dispute

According to EFE, the attempt to establish new federal rules for cryptocurrencies suffered a significant setback on September 15, after the US Senate failed to gather the necessary votes to advance the so-called Clarity Act, amidst a dispute over government ethics and President Donald Trump’s business interests in digital assets.

The vote ended 49-50, and the initiative needed at least 60 votes to overcome the procedure and continue its legislative process. Democrats opposed it, along with three Republicans: Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, and Jerry Moran.

The bill aims to create a federal framework for the digital asset market and clarify the regulatory responsibilities of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), two fundamental agencies for US financial oversight.

The discussion has implications that go beyond Washington: the industry is seeking uniform rules for a US cryptocurrency market valued at around $2.3 trillion, while investors and companies continue to face uncertainty about which norms apply to certain digital assets.

Trump’s Crypto Business at Center of Debate

The main Democratic objection focused on ethics rules. Lawmakers from that party argued that the safeguards incorporated into the bill are not sufficient to prevent federal officials from benefiting economically from cryptocurrency-related businesses while in power.

The controversy grew due to the president’s financial activities. His 2025 financial statements reported over $1.4 billion in income related to cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, and associated businesses, a figure that fueled the debate over potential conflicts of interest.