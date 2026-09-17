Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw: Who Were the Victims of the Helicopter Crash in Los Angeles?

Helicopter NewsChopper4 crashed during coverage

Three people lost their lives

Authorities are investigating the cause

A breaking news assignment ended in tragedy in Los Angeles: journalist Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw died when the helicopter they were working aboard crashed.

NewsChopper4 crashed just before 7:00 p.m. on September 15 in Chatsworth while covering a fatal collision between a bus and another vehicle.

The aircraft was owned and operated by Angel City Air and provided aerial coverage services for NBC4 Los Angeles and Telemundo 52.

The accident left three people dead: Moreno, Marciniw, and a person who was on the ground. Two other people were hospitalized after the impact.

What Happened to the Helicopter?

“Can you go up?”: were the words of reporter Eliana Moreno to her pilot seconds before the news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles.https://t.co/CONY8XYT4p — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 16, 2026

The helicopter crashed in a commercial area of Chatsworth, among buildings, vehicles, and other structures, and a fire subsequently broke out at the scene.

The NewsChopper4 signal was lost just before 7:00 p.m., after the aircraft took off at approximately 5:20 p.m. to cover the incident.

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Federal authorities are now investigating what caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are participating in the investigation.

As of September 16, authorities had not publicly announced a definitive cause of the accident, so any explanation for what caused the crash remains under investigation.