NBC4 Helicopter Crash Video May Hold Key Clues to Fatal Los Angeles Accident

NBC4 helicopter crash video could be key evidence

Three people lost their lives

NTSB investigating the cause

Footage of the final minutes of the NewsChopper4 helicopter could help clarify what happened before the aircraft crashed on September 15 in Chatsworth, Los Angeles.

The accident left three people dead: journalist Eliana Moreno, pilot George Marciniw, and 29-year-old Edy Gutiérrez Mejía, who was on the ground when the aircraft crashed.

Moreno and Marciniw were providing aerial coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 of another accident in the area when the helicopter lost altitude and crashed into a parking lot.

Two more people were taken to a hospital after the impact, while the accident caused a fire and property damage to nearby vehicles and structures.

Video Provides Key Clues in NBC4 Helicopter Crash

NEW: At least three people are dead and one person remains hospitalized after a news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, @ToddPiro reports. The NBC4 Los Angeles news team was providing aerial coverage of a deadly bus collision, before going down and bursting… pic.twitter.com/3m2NlYVnNq — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) considers the video and audio captured during the broadcast to be central evidence in reconstructing the final moments of the flight.