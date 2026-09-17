NBC4 Helicopter Crash Video May Hold Key Clues to Fatal Los Angeles Accident
Posted on09/17/26 at 07:00
- NBC4 helicopter crash video could be key evidence
- Three people lost their lives
- NTSB investigating the cause
Footage of the final minutes of the NewsChopper4 helicopter could help clarify what happened before the aircraft crashed on September 15 in Chatsworth, Los Angeles.
The accident left three people dead: journalist Eliana Moreno, pilot George Marciniw, and 29-year-old Edy Gutiérrez Mejía, who was on the ground when the aircraft crashed.
Moreno and Marciniw were providing aerial coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 of another accident in the area when the helicopter lost altitude and crashed into a parking lot.
Two more people were taken to a hospital after the impact, while the accident caused a fire and property damage to nearby vehicles and structures.
Video Provides Key Clues in NBC4 Helicopter Crash
NEW: At least three people are dead and one person remains hospitalized after a news helicopter crashed in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, @ToddPiro reports.
The NBC4 Los Angeles news team was providing aerial coverage of a deadly bus collision, before going down and bursting… pic.twitter.com/3m2NlYVnNq
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2026
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) considers the video and audio captured during the broadcast to be central evidence in reconstructing the final moments of the flight.
Fabian Salazar, the NTSB investigator in charge, explained that the recording contains sounds consistent with changes in engine speed and tones that may correspond to warnings or advisories directed at the pilot.
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“The video is probably the most important evidence we’ve discovered so far,” said Salazar, who noted that investigators are seeking a high-quality copy to conduct a sound spectrum analysis.
The investigation has just begun, and authorities have not determined what caused the crash, so any explanation involving a possible mechanical failure remains under investigation.
What Happened Before the Crash in Chatsworth?
🇺🇸| LAST SECONDS OF NBC4 HELICOPTER TRANSMISSION IN LOS ANGELES 🚁
Images prior to the impact show the final moments of the signal broadcast by the KNBC-TV news helicopter before crashing between two buildings during a news coverage event in Los… pic.twitter.com/lPOXpLRXTi
— News On Demand (@OnDemand_News) September 16, 2026
The broadcast initially shows an aerial view of the traffic accident being covered by the team and later records changes in the aircraft’s behavior and sound before the signal ends.
The NTSB reported that in addition to studying those recordings, it will examine the helicopter’s wreckage, maintenance records, weather conditions, pilot training, and witness testimony.
The helicopter was a Eurocopter AS350 B2, owned and operated by Angel City Air, which provided aerial coverage services to NBC4 and Telemundo 52.
Investigators will also try to determine whether there was any device capable of recording flight data, although Salazar indicated that the review of the wreckage has not yet been completed.
Three Dead as NewsChopper4 Investigation Begins
Eliana Moreno was an experienced aerial journalist known for her coverage of police chases, fires, severe weather, and other breaking news in Southern California.
Marciniw was the NewsChopper4 pilot and had been working with Moreno since 2023; both died when the aircraft crashed between commercial facilities in Chatsworth.
The third fatality was identified as 29-year-old Edy Gutiérrez Mejía, who was on the ground at the time of the accident.
The NTSB expects to release a preliminary report within approximately 30 days, while establishing a probable cause may require several months of investigation.
Sources: NBC, Prensa Libre,