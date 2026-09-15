New Drug 10 Times More Potent Than Fentanyl Sparks Alarm After Teen’s Death
Posted on09/15/26 at 12:13
An investigation into the death of a 16-year-old teenager in San Francisco has once again put authorities on high alert over ciclorfina, an emerging synthetic opioid.
- The young man died in April after consuming a combination of substances that included ciclorfina, according to the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office.
Why it matters: health authorities estimate that ciclorfina can be around 10 times more potent than fentanyl and may be hidden in counterfeit pills.
Teen’s Death Uncovers Counterfeit Pill Ring
The investigation began on April 7, when a mother found her son dead in a Bush Street residence, the San Francisco Police Department reported.
Officers found what appeared to be pharmaceutical medications and began investigating the origin of the pills.
- After months of investigation and controlled purchases, police executed search warrants on September 8 and 9.
- Four people were arrested and face charges related to possession of narcotics for sale and weapons.
The operations resulted in the seizure of over 20,000 pills, including suspected counterfeit Xanax, oxycodone, and hydrocodone, as well as fentanyl and other drugs.
What is Ciclorfina and Why is it Putting California on Alert?
Ciclorfina is a synthetic opioid that is emerging in the changing U.S. illegal drug market.
- The San Francisco Department of Public Health noted that pharmacological tests estimate it can be approximately 10 times more potent than fentanyl.
Its presence is not limited to California, as authorities and laboratories have detected it in various states, while the DEA is already warning about fentanyl mixes with ciclorfina and other synthetic compounds.
The autopsy of a 16-year-old reveals a new threat in San Francisco: a drug 10 times more potent than fentanyl | By Joaquín Bahamonde https://t.co/AXs7fOzXp4
— Infobae América (@infobaeamerica) September 15, 2026
Counterfeit Pills Increase Danger
One of the biggest risks is that a person may be unaware of what a pill bought illegally actually contains.
- The DEA warns that these emerging substances appear mixed in counterfeit pills or fentanyl powder without the consumer’s knowledge.
The San Francisco Police Department also confirmed that pills seized in previous investigations tested positive for ciclorfina. They are now working with federal authorities to determine if those seized in September also contain the substance.
The case increases pressure on health and law enforcement authorities to detect its circulation before this opioid gains greater presence in the U.S. illegal supply.