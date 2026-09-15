New Drug 10 Times More Potent Than Fentanyl Sparks Alarm After Teen’s Death

An investigation into the death of a 16-year-old teenager in San Francisco has once again put authorities on high alert over ciclorfina, an emerging synthetic opioid.

The young man died in April after consuming a combination of substances that included ciclorfina, according to the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office.

Why it matters: health authorities estimate that ciclorfina can be around 10 times more potent than fentanyl and may be hidden in counterfeit pills.

Teen’s Death Uncovers Counterfeit Pill Ring

The investigation began on April 7, when a mother found her son dead in a Bush Street residence, the San Francisco Police Department reported.

Officers found what appeared to be pharmaceutical medications and began investigating the origin of the pills.

After months of investigation and controlled purchases, police executed search warrants on September 8 and 9.

Four people were arrested and face charges related to possession of narcotics for sale and weapons.

The operations resulted in the seizure of over 20,000 pills, including suspected counterfeit Xanax, oxycodone, and hydrocodone, as well as fentanyl and other drugs.