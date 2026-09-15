Supreme Court Blocks Trump Mail-In Voting Rules Before Elections

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected, for now, the Trump administration’s request to enforce new mail-in voting restrictions before the November midterm elections.

The decision allows states to maintain their existing procedures for sending and receiving ballots while litigation over the legality of the new rules continues.

Two Justices Disagreed With the Decision

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas disagreed with the Court’s decision.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed that the rules should not take effect for the 2026 elections, although he left open the possibility that the measures could later be found lawful.

Kavanaugh noted that states and election authorities did not have enough time to implement the changes before the November 3 elections.

What Did the Trump Administration Want to Change?

The proposed rules sought to establish uniform requirements for envelopes used to submit ballots in federal elections.