Measles Hits U.S.: Third Death Raises Alarm Amid Growing Political Dispute
Posted on09/14/26 at 06:50
Pennsylvania confirmed a third measles-related death on Sunday, as the United States faces its largest number of measles cases in 35 years.
The victim was a 40-year-old woman who died on Saturday from complications associated with measles, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Authorities did not release the woman’s identity due to privacy reasons and did not report whether she had received the measles vaccine.
The death occurred just three weeks after Pennsylvania reported two other measles-related deaths, the first in the state in 35 years.
- Why it matters: third reported death.
- The fact: nearly 3,300 cases.
- The process: authorities are investigating the cases.
- What you can do: recognize symptoms and consult.
Measles Cases in the U.S.: Third Death Raises Alarm
A 40-year-old woman died from measles in Pennsylvania, as the U.S. faces its worst outbreak in decades.https://t.co/JbHQednmYk
— Telemundo News (@TelemundoNews) September 13, 2026
The United States has accumulated nearly 3,300 measles cases in 2026, the highest number recorded since 1991 and since the disease was declared eliminated in the country in 2000.
The increase coincides with a reduction in vaccination coverage among preschool-age children, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
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The vaccination rate dropped from 95.2% during the 2019-2020 school year to 92.4% in 2025-2026, a decrease that left approximately 280,000 students considered «at risk».
«Although severe cases are still rare, this tragedy reflects that measles should not be taken lightly,» said Deputy Coroner Jason Stiver.
Measles Deaths Spark Dispute Between Pennsylvania and Washington
Pennsylvania, September 13, 2026 – A 40-year-old woman died from complications associated with measles in Jefferson County, becoming the third measles-related death in Pennsylvania this year.
The State Department of Health reported that… pic.twitter.com/mHFYHBPZGG
— NOTICIAS DE PONCE (@NoticiasdePonce) September 13, 2026
The health emergency has also sparked a political controversy because Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questioned the deaths reported by Pennsylvania.
Kennedy accused the state, governed by Democrat Josh Shapiro, of «perhaps fabricating» the deaths for political reasons and asked the CDC not to include them in their official record.
Shapiro responded by asking the secretary to promote vaccination and stop «spreading misinformation» about vaccines, amid the confrontation over the federal response to the outbreak.
The dispute creates two different scenarios: Pennsylvania has reported three measles-related deaths in 2026, while the federal government refuses to officially count them.
Decline in Vaccination Raises Concern for New Cases
The decline in vaccination coverage is concerning because measles is a highly contagious disease, and maintaining high community immunity helps limit its spread.
The 2026 scenario represents a significant change from previous decades, when the United States managed to keep transmission levels low enough to declare the disease eliminated.
Stiver highlighted that public health measures, early detection of symptoms, and consultation with health professionals remain important tools in the face of possible cases.
With nearly 3,300 cases and three reported deaths in Pennsylvania, the outbreak once again puts vaccination and the authorities’ response at the center of the national health debate.
Sources: Efe, Telemundo.