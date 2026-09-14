Measles Hits U.S.: Third Death Raises Alarm Amid Growing Political Dispute

Pennsylvania confirmed a third measles-related death on Sunday, as the United States faces its largest number of measles cases in 35 years.

The victim was a 40-year-old woman who died on Saturday from complications associated with measles, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities did not release the woman’s identity due to privacy reasons and did not report whether she had received the measles vaccine.

The death occurred just three weeks after Pennsylvania reported two other measles-related deaths, the first in the state in 35 years.

Why it matters: third reported death.

The fact: nearly 3,300 cases.

The process: authorities are investigating the cases.

What you can do: recognize symptoms and consult.

Measles Cases in the U.S.: Third Death Raises Alarm

A 40-year-old woman died from measles in Pennsylvania, as the U.S. faces its worst outbreak in decades.https://t.co/JbHQednmYk — Telemundo News (@TelemundoNews) September 13, 2026

The United States has accumulated nearly 3,300 measles cases in 2026, the highest number recorded since 1991 and since the disease was declared eliminated in the country in 2000.