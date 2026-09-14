House Democrats Prepare Trump Investigations if They Win in November

A Democratic House majority could open investigations into Iran, Jeffrey Epstein, Trump family businesses, and immigration beginning in January, with litigation potentially becoming an important enforcement tool.

House Democrats are already preparing investigations, subpoenas, and possible lawsuits against the Trump administration if they regain the majority in the November elections, according to CNN.

Why it matters: Control of the House would give Democrats committee chairmanships, subpoena power, and greater authority to take disputes to court when the White House refuses to provide documents or testimony.

Lawsuits Could Become a New Oversight Tool

The strategy under consideration would not necessarily begin with another impeachment effort. One significant change would be Democrats’ greater ability to bring oversight disputes before the courts.

Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN that winning the majority would give Democrats more tools to obtain the information they seek.

“We’re going to use all the tools available, and we’ll certainly have much more authority to go to court from the majority than from the minority,” he said.

CNN recently reported that Raskin expects investigations if Democrats regain control of the House, although he also said economic issues should remain a central priority.