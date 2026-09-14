House Democrats Prepare Trump Investigations if They Win in November
Posted on09/14/26 at 15:03
A Democratic House majority could open investigations into Iran, Jeffrey Epstein, Trump family businesses, and immigration beginning in January, with litigation potentially becoming an important enforcement tool.
House Democrats are already preparing investigations, subpoenas, and possible lawsuits against the Trump administration if they regain the majority in the November elections, according to CNN.
- Why it matters: Control of the House would give Democrats committee chairmanships, subpoena power, and greater authority to take disputes to court when the White House refuses to provide documents or testimony.
Lawsuits Could Become a New Oversight Tool
The strategy under consideration would not necessarily begin with another impeachment effort. One significant change would be Democrats’ greater ability to bring oversight disputes before the courts.
Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN that winning the majority would give Democrats more tools to obtain the information they seek.
“We’re going to use all the tools available, and we’ll certainly have much more authority to go to court from the majority than from the minority,” he said.
CNN recently reported that Raskin expects investigations if Democrats regain control of the House, although he also said economic issues should remain a central priority.
- What would change: As the majority party, Democrats could control committees, issue subpoenas, and strengthen their institutional position when litigating oversight disputes.
Iran, Epstein, Trump Businesses, and Immigration Are on the List of the Investigations
CNN reported that lawmakers are already discussing which committees would handle each investigation and how to coordinate an agenda that could unfold simultaneously across several fronts.
Potential priorities include the war with Iran, the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and businesses connected to members of the Trump family.
Democrats are also expected to intensify their scrutiny of deportations and ICE practices. They have already sought information about these issues without controlling the House.
The Epstein matter offers a preview: CNN reported in July that Raskin was requesting additional documents despite lacking the subpoena power that comes with holding the majority.
- The goal: To obtain documents and testimony from officials, companies, and other individuals connected to the matters under investigation.
Impeachment Is Not the First Priority
Raskin, who was a leading figure in Trump’s second impeachment trial in 2021, told CNN that he had not heard proposals to make another immediate impeachment effort the top priority.
The main obstacle would be the Senate: Any articles of impeachment approved by the House would require the support of two-thirds of senators present for a conviction.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has not ruled out future possibilities. In August, he said Democrats would be guided by the facts, the law, and the Constitution if they regained control.
- The distinction: Conducting House investigations and securing a conviction in a Senate impeachment trial are separate processes.
Democrats Must First Win the House in November
The entire strategy depends on the election results. Without a majority, Democrats would continue to lack control of the main committees and would not have the same power to compel the release of information.
There is also an electoral concern that an aggressive investigative agenda could overshadow the party’s message about the cost of living and the economy.
The challenge would therefore be to pursue an oversight agenda while simultaneously addressing voters’ economic concerns.
- What’s next: Voters will first determine the composition of the House. Only a Democratic victory would transform these preparations into a majority agenda beginning in January.
The strategy Democrats are preparing depends first on the results at the ballot box. Without regaining the House in November, they will not obtain the tools they expect to use beginning in January.
If they secure a majority, their initial approach would combine investigations, subpoenas, and potential lawsuits to oversee the Trump administration while attempting to prevent those confrontations from displacing issues such as the cost of living and the economy.
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SOURCE: MS Now / CNN