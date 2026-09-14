Trump’s Approval in Venezuela Falls to 9.7% Amid Oil Controversy

President Donald Trump compared his oil strategy in Venezuela with the possibility of the United States remaining in Iran. Meanwhile, a Meganálisis poll indicates that his standing among Venezuelans has deteriorated sharply.

Trump said the United States could remain in Iran and “keep the oil like in Venezuela,” as the survey showed a steep decline in his approval rating among Venezuelans. Reuters reported the remarks during his visit to Ireland.

Why it matters: According to Meganálisis, Trump’s approval rating in Venezuela fell from 92.2% in January to 9.7% in August—a decline of more than 82 percentage points.

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Trump Invokes Venezuela While Explaining His Oil Strategy

Trump was discussing the war with Iran when he raised another possibility besides eventually withdrawing US forces: remaining in the country because of its energy resources.

“We’ll eventually get out [of Iran], unless we decide to stay and keep the oil like in Venezuela,” Trump said, according to Reuters. He also claimed that revenue obtained from Venezuela had covered the cost of the war “many times” over.

Background: The oil agreement with Venezuela was announced on August 28 and provides for US control of one-fifth of the country’s oil reserves, according to Reuters.

The oil agreement with Venezuela was announced on August 28 and provides for US control of one-fifth of the country’s oil reserves, according to Reuters. The timing: Trump’s latest remarks came after Meganálisis asked Venezuelans what they believed had motivated his actions in the country.

The comparison is significant because the survey suggests that oil now occupies a central place in respondents’ perceptions of the US president’s intentions.