Trump $5,000 Check Promise Returns as Latino Voters Focus on Economy
Posted on09/17/26 at 20:37
Donald Trump again promised a $5,000 check for every adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress in November.
The proposal resurfaces as a UnidosUS survey shows that cost of living and wages are among the top concerns of Latino voters.
- Why it matters: The payment would provide significant relief for many households, but it has not been approved and questions remain about whether tariff revenue would be enough to fund it.
Trump Puts $5,000 Check Promise Back on the Table
During a rally in North Carolina, Trump reiterated that he would deliver what he calls a “Trump Dividend” if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
The president had already presented the proposal during the Republican convention in Dallas and linked its funding to money collected through tariffs.
- However, there is currently no approved check, payment date, or process to apply for the $5,000.
- Furthermore, making the payment would require congressional participation, since Congress controls federal spending. Some Republican lawmakers have raised questions about its cost and funding.
Would Tariff Revenue Be Enough for the $5,000 Check?
The math represents one of the main obstacles. The United States has approximately 245 million adult citizens, according to Census data cited by FactCheck.org.
- Paying $5,000 to each would bring the bill to around $1.2 trillion, not including other potential administrative costs.
- Tariff revenue is far below that figure. The United States collected $264 billion in net tariff revenue in 2025, compared with $79 billion in 2024.
In 2026, after accounting for refunds related to invalidated tariffs, net collections reached around $64 billion as of July, according to Treasury data cited by FactCheck.org.
That analysis calculates that, at the current rate, it would take more than six years of tariff revenue to cover the estimated cost of the Trump dividend.
Additionally, tariffs are taxes imposed on imported products and initially paid by American importers. Part of those costs may later be passed on to businesses and consumers.
🚨🇺🇸 | President Donald Trump spoke firmly about the economic reward for American adults:
«The $5,000 checks are on their way… It’s going to happen because people deserve it, because they were treated so badly by the Democrats and by Biden». pic.twitter.com/GNpzKnMsRa
— La Derecha Diario Estados Unidos (@DerechaDiarioUS) September 13, 2026
Economy Weighs Heavily Among Latino Voters Ahead of November Elections
The promise comes as UnidosUS identifies a “moveable middle” that represents approximately 38% of the Hispanic electorate, made up of undecided, independent, and crossover voters from 2024.
The economy dominates their concerns: 60% mention the cost of living, 40% jobs and wages, 37% healthcare, and 27% housing.
- Additionally, 52% believe that Trump’s economic policies will leave them worse off, while only 15% expect to be better off financially next year.
The data do not show that Trump’s check is specifically intended to attract these voters, but they do show the economic context in which the proposal is emerging.
For now, the $5,000 remains a promise conditioned on the election outcome. To reach people’s pockets, it would still need sufficient funding and congressional approval.