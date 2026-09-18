Trump $5,000 Check Promise Returns as Latino Voters Focus on Economy

Donald Trump again promised a $5,000 check for every adult if Republicans maintain control of Congress in November.

The proposal resurfaces as a UnidosUS survey shows that cost of living and wages are among the top concerns of Latino voters.

Why it matters: The payment would provide significant relief for many households, but it has not been approved and questions remain about whether tariff revenue would be enough to fund it.

Trump Puts $5,000 Check Promise Back on the Table

During a rally in North Carolina, Trump reiterated that he would deliver what he calls a “Trump Dividend” if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The president had already presented the proposal during the Republican convention in Dallas and linked its funding to money collected through tariffs.

However, there is currently no approved check, payment date, or process to apply for the $5,000.

Furthermore, making the payment would require congressional participation, since Congress controls federal spending. Some Republican lawmakers have raised questions about its cost and funding.

Would Tariff Revenue Be Enough for the $5,000 Check?