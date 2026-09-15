Trump Blasts Supreme Court After Mail-in Voting Defeat

Trump accuses Supreme Court of enabling voter fraud after mail-in voting ruling.

President Trump questioned even the judges he himself nominated and accused the court of facilitating fraud, something the judicial decision does not establish. Donald Trump launched one of his harshest attacks against the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the court rejected suspending the block on new U.S. Postal Service rules for mail-in voting. Why it matters: Trump is not only questioning another judicial decision; he is now openly confronting a conservative-majority Court that he himself helped consolidate. 2026 Elections Follow news, candidates, and key issues in the U.S. elections. View Election Hub →

Trump Says the Court «Has Cheated» the United States Trump called the ruling a «big loss» for Republicans and the United States and claimed it would facilitate electoral fraud through mail-in ballots, according to his post on Truth Social. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> «The Supreme Court has really cheated our country!», Trump wrote on Truth Social, before launching even stronger accusations against some magistrates. The president claimed that certain judges are «intimidated» by Democrats and are «unable to show the courage necessary to save the United States».

The accusation: Trump claims that Democrats now have «a free pass» to commit mail-in ballot fraud. The court’s decision does not establish this conclusion. The court rejected the government’s request on Monday to suspend an order that prevents implementing new USPS rules for mail-in voting. Trump Questions Judges He Himself Appointed The clash took on another dimension when Trump directed his frustration at a Court whose conservative majority he helped build during his first term. «These are not the people I interviewed to be part of the Supreme Court», he wrote. Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Only Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas publicly disagreed with the rejection. Alito argued that the government had demonstrated the necessary grounds to obtain the requested suspension. The difference: the judicial dispute revolves around the implementation of new postal rules, not a determination of Democratic voter fraud. Among the arguments against applying the rules now is the limited time available before the November elections. Election officials warned the Court about difficulties in complying with the new requirements at this stage of the process. Trump’s Attack Goes Far Beyond Mail-in Voting