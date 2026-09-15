Trump Blasts Supreme Court After Mail-in Voting Defeat
Posted on09/15/26 at 09:48
President Trump questioned even the judges he himself nominated and accused the court of facilitating fraud, something the judicial decision does not establish.
- Donald Trump launched one of his harshest attacks against the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the court rejected suspending the block on new U.S. Postal Service rules for mail-in voting.
Why it matters: Trump is not only questioning another judicial decision; he is now openly confronting a conservative-majority Court that he himself helped consolidate.
Trump Says the Court «Has Cheated» the United States
Trump called the ruling a «big loss» for Republicans and the United States and claimed it would facilitate electoral fraud through mail-in ballots, according to his post on Truth Social.
- «The Supreme Court has really cheated our country!», Trump wrote on Truth Social, before launching even stronger accusations against some magistrates.
The president claimed that certain judges are «intimidated» by Democrats and are «unable to show the courage necessary to save the United States».
The accusation: Trump claims that Democrats now have «a free pass» to commit mail-in ballot fraud. The court’s decision does not establish this conclusion.
The court rejected the government’s request on Monday to suspend an order that prevents implementing new USPS rules for mail-in voting.
Trump Questions Judges He Himself Appointed
The clash took on another dimension when Trump directed his frustration at a Court whose conservative majority he helped build during his first term.
- «These are not the people I interviewed to be part of the Supreme Court», he wrote. Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
Only Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas publicly disagreed with the rejection. Alito argued that the government had demonstrated the necessary grounds to obtain the requested suspension.
The difference: the judicial dispute revolves around the implementation of new postal rules, not a determination of Democratic voter fraud.
Among the arguments against applying the rules now is the limited time available before the November elections. Election officials warned the Court about difficulties in complying with the new requirements at this stage of the process.
Trump’s Attack Goes Far Beyond Mail-in Voting
Trump used the post to add his criticism of decisions on tariffs and birthright citizenship, presenting them as part of a harmful pattern for the country.
He even accused the Court of being «intimidated and coerced by the radical left» and claimed that its decisions have set the United States back «at least a hundred years».
Trump acknowledged the gravity of publicly attacking the highest court: «It’s not easy for me to write this criticism», he noted, but assured that doing so is his «obligation and duty» as president.
The post thus elevates the conflict beyond a mail-in voting defeat: Trump is now openly questioning the judgment and independence of a conservative Court that he contributed decisively to forming.