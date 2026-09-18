María Elvira Salazar Challenges Trump on Immigration: “Hispanics Feel Betrayed”

Republican María Elvira Salazar challenges Trump with a campaign ad directly criticizing the president, saying that some immigration enforcement operations «have gone too far».

Why it matters: Salazar says Hispanics who supported Trump in 2024 now feel «betrayed», as she seeks re-election in a predominantly Latino district.

María Elvira Salazar Challenges Trump Directly

«Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far», Salazar says, looking directly at the camera.

NEW: Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) just rolled out a straight to camera ad breaking with Trump. «Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far….The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today» pic.twitter.com/uxPeLaittt — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) September 17, 2026

The Florida congresswoman adds a political warning: «The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today».

The statement stands out because it appears in a campaign ad and comes after Trump endorsed Salazar’s candidacy this year.