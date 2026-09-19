Trump SNAP Penalties Blocked, Judge Protects Aid for Legal Residents
Posted on09/19/26 at 03:17
A federal judge in Oregon has permanently blocked penalties linked to Trump administration-driven changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and struck down restrictions for certain legal residents.
Why it matters: The ruling protects states from potential fines and preserves food assistance for certain eligible permanent residents.
States Shielded from Hefty Trump Penalties
Oregon and New York led the coalition that brought the case before the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon.
The decision makes permanent a preliminary order issued in December 2025 and rejects the timeline used by the administration to calculate potential penalties.
The fact: According to the Oregon Department of Justice, states faced potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties.
- The court determined that the timeline was illegal and arbitrary. The controversy arose because the grace period had expired before federal guidance was completed.
The Trump administration later modified its stance on permanent resident eligibility but maintained that states could face penalties for missing that timeline.
Ruling Protects Certain Permanent Residents from Losing SNAP Food Benefits
The other consequence directly affects legal immigrants who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.
The court rejected guidelines that improperly excluded certain legal permanent residents, including former refugees and individuals who previously received asylum.
What changes: The standard five-year waiting period for SNAP does not apply to permanent residents who were previously refugees, asylees, or other humanitarian immigrants covered.
- This does not mean that any permanent resident automatically receives SNAP. Beneficiaries still must meet the program’s other requirements.
The Lawsuit Began Over 2025 Changes
The dispute began in November 2025, when a multi-state coalition sued the Department of Agriculture over the new eligibility guidelines.
States argued that the federal instructions could withdraw assistance from tens of thousands of permanent residents and significantly increase their financial exposure.
The scope: The decision also invalidates the timeline regarding other changes in eligibility calculations stemming from the 2025 Republican budget law.
- The case shows how administrative changes to SNAP can simultaneously affect state budgets and eligible families’ access to food assistance.