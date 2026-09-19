Trump SNAP Penalties Blocked, Judge Protects Aid for Legal Residents

A federal judge in Oregon has permanently blocked penalties linked to Trump administration-driven changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and struck down restrictions for certain legal residents.

Why it matters: The ruling protects states from potential fines and preserves food assistance for certain eligible permanent residents.

States Shielded from Hefty Trump Penalties

Oregon and New York led the coalition that brought the case before the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon.

The decision makes permanent a preliminary order issued in December 2025 and rejects the timeline used by the administration to calculate potential penalties.

The fact: According to the Oregon Department of Justice, states faced potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in penalties.

The court determined that the timeline was illegal and arbitrary. The controversy arose because the grace period had expired before federal guidance was completed.

The Trump administration later modified its stance on permanent resident eligibility but maintained that states could face penalties for missing that timeline.

Ruling Protects Certain Permanent Residents from Losing SNAP Food Benefits