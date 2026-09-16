Trump Alleges Democratic “Plot” in Butler Attack: What Evidence Exists?
Posted on09/16/26 at 04:00
Donald Trump accused Democrats of being behind the assassination attempt he survived in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, but he did not present evidence supporting that allegation.
- Why it matters: The accusation directly implicates Trump’s political opponents and questions the FBI’s conduct, even though the federal investigation concluded that the gunman acted alone.
Trump Claims Information About the Attack Disappeared
“All of this was a Democratic plot to keep me out of the elections, which failed,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social, according to EFE.
The president also accused the FBI under former President Joe Biden of failing to investigate Thomas Matthew Crooks properly after the gunman opened fire at the rally.
Trump claimed that by the time he returned to the White House on January 20, 2025, much of the information had been “altered, corrupted, or simply lost.”
- The accusation: Trump also blamed former FBI Director Christopher Wray and said he should “face the consequences” over the investigation’s handling.
Trump Cites New Information but Provides No Evidence
The president added another element to his accusation, writing, “New information has just been found!” However, he did not explain what information had allegedly emerged.
This distinction is crucial because no public evidence has linked the Democratic Party or the Biden administration to the attack, according to EFE.
The federal investigation concluded that Crooks acted alone, although investigators never conclusively established his motive.
- The limit: Flaws in the investigation or unanswered questions about the attack would not, by themselves, prove the existence of the Democratic “plot” alleged by Trump.
Butler Attack Killed One Person and Injured Trump
Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire on Trump on July 13, 2024, from the roof of a building near the campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
A bullet grazed the then-Republican presidential candidate’s ear. Rally attendee Corey Comperatore was killed, and a Secret Service sniper shot Crooks.
- What is known: Authorities have not publicly established that Crooks had accomplices or that any political organization knew about his plans in advance.
Trump’s accusation comes ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, when Republicans will seek to retain their congressional majorities.
Trump’s statement escalates his confrontation with Democrats but leaves the central question unanswered: What new information was found, and does it contain any evidence capable of supporting an accusation of that magnitude?
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