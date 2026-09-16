Trump Alleges Democratic “Plot” in Butler Attack: What Evidence Exists?

Donald Trump accused Democrats of being behind the assassination attempt he survived in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, but he did not present evidence supporting that allegation.

Why it matters: The accusation directly implicates Trump’s political opponents and questions the FBI’s conduct, even though the federal investigation concluded that the gunman acted alone.

Trump Claims Information About the Attack Disappeared

“All of this was a Democratic plot to keep me out of the elections, which failed,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social, according to EFE.

The president also accused the FBI under former President Joe Biden of failing to investigate Thomas Matthew Crooks properly after the gunman opened fire at the rally.

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Trump claimed that by the time he returned to the White House on January 20, 2025, much of the information had been “altered, corrupted, or simply lost.”