Indonesia Ferry Sinks, Leaving 6 Dead and 129 Missing
Posted on09/14/26 at 05:49
A rescue operation with hundreds of rescuers is attempting to locate survivors, but strong waves are preventing safe access to the capsized ship.
- Indonesian rescue teams are searching for 129 people missing after a passenger ship sank, leaving at least six dead, according to Reuters.
Why it matters: Time is crucial in finding survivors, but strong winds and rough seas are limiting operations in the area.
Over 600 Rescuers Join Search After Ferry Sinks
Indonesia has deployed at least 622 people, 17 boats, five helicopters, and planes to locate the missing passengers, reported Mohammad Syafii, head of the national rescue agency.
Some vessels managed to reach the sinking site. However, sea conditions are making it difficult to approach the ship, which remains capsized and partially submerged.
In numbers: As of Monday afternoon, the toll remained at six dead and 129 missing, according to authorities cited by Reuters.
The obstacle: None of the reported missing people had been located as of that update.
Strong Waves Prevent Underwater Rescue Operations
Authorities are considering sending specialists to search underwater, but weather conditions still do not permit these operations.
At least six people were killed and 129 others remain missing after a passenger ship capsized Sunday in Indonesia’s Java Sea. pic.twitter.com/Q2HZBODcqn
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 14, 2026
- “We would also deploy trained personnel for underwater rescues, but current conditions do not allow us to do so,” Syafii explained.
While waiting for an improvement in the weather, authorities are identifying more personnel with special skills who can join the search efforts.
The challenge: Rescuers need safer conditions to approach the ship and conduct underwater operations.
The Ship is About 150 Kilometers from the Command Center
The capsized vessel is about 80 nautical miles, almost 150 kilometers, from the command center located at Trisakti port in Banjarmasin, according to another official cited by Reuters.
- “Conditions there are quite windy, making it difficult for rescue ships to dock,” official Arianto Ardi explained.
Images released by the rescue service show the large red and black ship partially submerged in rough waters. Near the vessel, two small boats with people on board are also visible.
What’s next: The teams are waiting for an improvement in weather conditions to expand the search and allow the participation of specialized personnel in underwater rescues.
For now, authorities are keeping the operation active while 129 people remain missing and the sea state is hindering efforts to reach the ship.