Indonesia Ferry Sinks, Leaving 6 Dead and 129 Missing

A rescue operation with hundreds of rescuers is attempting to locate survivors, but strong waves are preventing safe access to the capsized ship.

Indonesian rescue teams are searching for 129 people missing after a passenger ship sank, leaving at least six dead, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: Time is crucial in finding survivors, but strong winds and rough seas are limiting operations in the area.

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Indonesia has deployed at least 622 people, 17 boats, five helicopters, and planes to locate the missing passengers, reported Mohammad Syafii, head of the national rescue agency.

Some vessels managed to reach the sinking site. However, sea conditions are making it difficult to approach the ship, which remains capsized and partially submerged.

In numbers: As of Monday afternoon, the toll remained at six dead and 129 missing, according to authorities cited by Reuters.

The obstacle: None of the reported missing people had been located as of that update.