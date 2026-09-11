9/11 at 25: George W. Bush Warns Against US Isolationism

Former president George Bush is warning about isolationism as the United States remembers nearly 3,000 victims and reflects on the decisions that transformed the country.

George W. Bush was listening to second-grade students read at a Florida school when his chief of staff approached and whispered: “A second plane hit the second tower. The United States is under attack.”

Why it matters: Twenty-five years later, Bush argues that the US risks forgetting a central lesson of 9/11: Events outside the country can also threaten its national security.

The Second Impact Confirmed the US Was Under Attack

At 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Seventeen minutes later, United Airlines Flight 175 struck the South Tower. The second impact ended any perception that the first crash had been an accident.

Bush already knew about the first crash when he entered a classroom at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota. At 9:05 a.m., Andrew Card informed him of the second attack.

The fact: Nineteen members of al-Qaeda hijacked four planes. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

From the Pentagon to Flight 93: The Minutes That Changed the Country

The 9/11 attacks continued. At 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, killing all 64 people aboard and 125 people inside the building.

At 10:03 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers and crew members confronted the hijackers.

The FAA ordered all civilian aircraft to land. The Twin Towers collapsed, and the United States entered a new era of national security.