The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond rose to 5.35% on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, according to CNBC, its highest level since 2002. Investors in the US, France, and the UK are selling bonds due to fears of inflation and rising energy costs.

The official close of the Treasury Department on Monday, October 5, was 5.31% , the highest since May 2002. On July 31, it was at 4.75%.

, the highest since May 2002. On July 31, it was at 4.75%. The 30-year bond closed at 5.66% on the same Monday, its highest level since July 2001. This Wednesday, it rose to 5.724%, according to CNBC.

on the same Monday, its highest level since July 2001. This Wednesday, it rose to 5.724%, according to CNBC. In the auction on Wednesday, the Treasury sold $39 billion in 10-year bonds with a yield of 5.300%, compared to 4.834% in September. At 1 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones fell 0.71% and the S&P 500 fell 0.34%.

Why it matters: when investors around the world sell bonds at the same time, it’s a sign that they expect tough times. And these rates are the basis for what you pay for your mortgage, car loan, or credit card.

Why investors are selling

When the price of a bond falls, its yield rises. Bonds have lost value for two main reasons:

Inflation: investors fear that prices will continue to rise. The Federal Reserve (Fed) said in its latest statement that inflation remains «elevated». Energy: the US reference oil price (WTI) closed at $96.16 per barrel on September 29, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). On July 31, it was at $86.16, so it rose 11.6%. CNBC calculates that the increase has already reached 20% since late July.

When oil prices rise, almost everything else rises, from gasoline to food that arrives at the supermarket by truck. This week, gasoline prices fell slightly, but remain high: check prices in your state.

The pressure is also being felt outside the US. On Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year French bond rose to 4.876% and the 10-year British bond to 5.447%, according to CNBC.