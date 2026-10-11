Latino voters could decide who controls Congress after the November 3 election, and polls show many are moving away from Republicans who won them over in 2024. With 24 days to go before voting, the map of competitive races has expanded, especially in states and districts with large Hispanic populations.

Democrats lead 59% to 35% among Latino voters in preference for control of Congress, according to an NBC News and Telemundo poll conducted from September 21 to 28.

Inside Elections now rates 13 Senate and 73 House races as competitive, according to Roll Call.

Democrats need to net three seats to control the House.

Why it matters: the party that controls Congress decides which laws are voted on regarding immigration, taxes, healthcare, and cost of living. In many tight districts, the Latino vote is the margin of victory.

What the polls say

President Donald Trump’s approval rating among Latino voters is 27%, according to the NBC News and Telemundo poll. 78% disapprove of his handling of the cost of living, and 63% say their family’s income is falling behind prices. Two years ago, Latinos gave Trump a 4-point edge on the economy; today they give Democrats a 21-point edge.

Pollsters also warn that the Democratic Party’s image has not improved and that Republicans retain more Latino support than in any NBC poll before 2024. «What we can say with these numbers is that 2024 was the exception,» said Republican pollster Micah Roberts.

The debate within the Republican Party

In an opinion column published on October 10 in the Washington Examiner, a conservative author warns that Republicans «took the Hispanic vote for granted» and that, without Trump on the ballot, they will lose the House and Senate if they don’t go after it district by district. He cites a March poll in which 8 out of 10 Hispanic voters in Texas feel that politicians take them for granted.

Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, from Miami, said in a campaign video that Latinos who voted for Trump feel «betrayed,» according to the Christian Science Monitor. Republican strategist Mike Madrid describes it as a move away from both parties: «It’s not left or right.»