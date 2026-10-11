The US government has authorized the purchase and importation of Russian diesel until April 2027, following President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday, October 9, of an agreement with Vladimir Putin to bring millions of tons of the fuel to the US and global markets. The move comes as the average price of a gallon of diesel is $6.199 nationwide, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Trump said Russia will immediately send over 300,000 tons, another 500,000 in November, 1 million more after that, and 3 million more «in a short time.»

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued General License 135, allowing the sale, delivery, unloading, and importation of Russian diesel, even in the US, until April 7, 2027.

The US has not imported Russian oil or gas since 2022, according to the EIA, cited by AP.

Why it matters: Diesel powers the trucks, tractors, and trains that bring food and products to stores. When its price rises, so does the cost of almost everything you buy, directly affecting those who make a living driving, building, or working in the fields.

What Trump Announced

Trump announced the agreement on his Truth Social network after a call with Putin. «Lowering prices for Americans, especially for our great farmers, ranchers, and truckers, is my top priority,» he wrote, according to AP. The White House spoke of over 4.8 million tons in total, according to Newsweek.

The Kremlin confirmed that Russia is willing to supply oil and derivatives «to the US and global markets,» although it did not provide figures. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the state-owned TASS agency that Moscow will lift its ban on diesel exports ahead of schedule and that shipments to the US could begin in October.

The White House did not clarify who will pay for the fuel or whether the November shipments will arrive before the November 3 elections, according to AP.

What the Treasury License Says

General License 135, signed on October 9 by OFAC Director Bradley T. Smith, authorizes transactions with Russian diesel that were previously prohibited by sanctions against Russia. It has two clear limits: it expires at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on April 7, 2027, and does not allow the transfer of funds from the accounts of the Central Bank of Russia, its National Wealth Fund, or its Ministry of Finance to US banks.