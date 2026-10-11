Russian Diesel for US: What Trump’s Deal with Putin Means for Gas Prices
Posted on 10/11/26 at 19:49
The US government has authorized the purchase and importation of Russian diesel until April 2027, following President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday, October 9, of an agreement with Vladimir Putin to bring millions of tons of the fuel to the US and global markets. The move comes as the average price of a gallon of diesel is $6.199 nationwide, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
- Trump said Russia will immediately send over 300,000 tons, another 500,000 in November, 1 million more after that, and 3 million more «in a short time.»
- The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued General License 135, allowing the sale, delivery, unloading, and importation of Russian diesel, even in the US, until April 7, 2027.
- The US has not imported Russian oil or gas since 2022, according to the EIA, cited by AP.
Why it matters: Diesel powers the trucks, tractors, and trains that bring food and products to stores. When its price rises, so does the cost of almost everything you buy, directly affecting those who make a living driving, building, or working in the fields.
What Trump Announced
Trump announced the agreement on his Truth Social network after a call with Putin. «Lowering prices for Americans, especially for our great farmers, ranchers, and truckers, is my top priority,» he wrote, according to AP. The White House spoke of over 4.8 million tons in total, according to Newsweek.
The Kremlin confirmed that Russia is willing to supply oil and derivatives «to the US and global markets,» although it did not provide figures. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told the state-owned TASS agency that Moscow will lift its ban on diesel exports ahead of schedule and that shipments to the US could begin in October.
The White House did not clarify who will pay for the fuel or whether the November shipments will arrive before the November 3 elections, according to AP.
What the Treasury License Says
General License 135, signed on October 9 by OFAC Director Bradley T. Smith, authorizes transactions with Russian diesel that were previously prohibited by sanctions against Russia. It has two clear limits: it expires at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on April 7, 2027, and does not allow the transfer of funds from the accounts of the Central Bank of Russia, its National Wealth Fund, or its Ministry of Finance to US banks.
Current Diesel Prices
According to the EIA, the national average was $6.199 per gallon for the week of October 5, 18.3 cents less than the previous week but $2.488 more than a year ago. The record high was set the week of September 21 at $6.529, while the AAA association reported a price of $6.23 on Friday.
- California: $8.082 per gallon, the highest in the country.
- East Coast: $5.951.
- Midwest: $6.286.
- Gulf Coast (including Texas): $5.819.
The EIA’s next update will be on Wednesday, October 14, as federal offices are closed on Monday, October 12.
Will Prices Drop at the Pump?
Not immediately. Diesel futures fell on Friday after the announcement, but a market analyst quoted by Newsweek said the drop was 7 to 8 cents per gallon and that «the numbers mentioned don’t add up to much.» The actual effect will depend on when the ships arrive and whether Russia, whose refineries have been attacked by Ukraine, can produce what it has promised. The International Energy Agency estimates that Russian diesel production has fallen by about 30%, according to AP.
Reaction from Ukraine and Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the agreement «a weak, unfortunately, decision by strong partners» and warned that it will help Russia prolong the war. Democratic Representative Don Beyer called it «outrageous.» Last month, Trump signed a law imposing sanctions on Russia that requires him to punish major buyers of Russian oil and gas with tariffs.
What You Can Do
- Compare prices before filling up your tank with apps like GasBuddy; the difference between stations can be several cents per gallon.
- If you drive a truck or have a transportation business, review your fuel surcharge with your clients: many contracts use the EIA’s weekly average.
- Follow the official data every week on the EIA’s price page.
Sources: OFAC, General License 135; EIA, Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update; AP via NPR; Newsweek. Data consulted on October 10, 2026.